The Edmonton Elks are the worst home team in North American history, and not just in football. Things are going about as poorly as possible on the field, and apparently the organization is trying to keep its fan frustration off of the field and in the stands at a minimum.

One Elks fan claims that he was removed from the stadium because he wore a paper bag on his head.

Edmonton, which is an (im)perfect 0-8 this year, has not won a game at home since the 2019 season.

While the team continues to lose, its crowds only dwindle further toward nonexistence. Among those who keep showing up is a group of disgruntled followers that express their frustration by wearing a paper bag over their heads. They are ashamed to be seen at the game.

Fans of terrible organizations have been rocking paper bags for years. It’s nothing new.

A Cincinnati Bengals fans wears a brown bag on their head during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 24th 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

(Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Elks fans are no different!

Edmonton Elks fans are ashamed.

(Image courtesy: TSN)

It is in their alleged treatment in which the difference lies.

Longtime Edmonton supporter Cameron Jones was kicked out of the stadium last weekend. He wants to know why, and assumes that it had to do with his choice of headwear.

Jones was ordered to leave by Edmonton police and doesn’t understand what for.

I’m like, ‘For what reason?’ And (the policeman) says, ‘Security asked me to have you leave the premises.’ He’s like, ‘If we don’t like your white shoes or the way you’re dressed, the premises has the ability to kick you out for no reason.’ — Cameron Jones, via CTV News Edmonton

The Elks lost 27-0 to the visiting B.C. Lions on an international broadcast. Not only was the historic Canadian Football game aired live in Canada, it was shown on CBS Sports in the United States.

Jones and his buddies made the broadcast. Not long thereafter, Jones was asked to leave.

He says that he followed stadium rules and did not walk through the concourse with his face hidden. He also says that the security did not have an issue with the bags two weeks prior.

However, after the group of bag-wearers were shown on TV, Jones thinks that one of the organization’s higher-ups decided to shut it down.

If I didn’t have [the bag] in my hand, I wouldn’t have got kicked out. I think somebody at some point said, ‘Those guys down there are bad for business.’ — Cameron Jones, via CTV News Edmonton

When Jones called the team for an explanation, the Elks told him that it was a City of Edmonton issue. When Jones called the City of Edmonton for an explanation, it said that it was an Elks issue.

The City later told CTV News Edmonton that “Commonwealth Security is reviewing video footage to see if there is evidence of this alleged incident.” It will also review any other incidents to see if there are “any documented evictions of people wearing bags.” No further explanation was given.

Regardless of what happened last weekend, Jones plans to be back at the stadium on Thursday for the Elks’ next home game. His football team will have a chance to snap its historic home losing streak and he will be in the stands with a bag on his head.

Even if the bags continue to be an issue, Jones hopes that they will inspire change.