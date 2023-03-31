Flyers Nic Deslauriers Gives Senators The Philly Special With Back-To-Back Fights

Videos by OutKick

While fighting in the National Hockey League is in a decline, those who are good at it like Philadelphia Flyers forward Nicolas Deslauriers are trying to get their money’s worth.

And, boy, did he ever on Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators.

Deslauriers dropped the gloves with Ottawa’s Austin Watson for a pretty long, spirited bout.

Wow, TWO Nicolas Deslauriers fights and some jawing in the penalty box. 🚨🥊 pic.twitter.com/f9Mfb8ZkM7 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 31, 2023

That was a good one between two fellas who both had 11 fights going into this one. Still, you’ve got to give the nod to Deslauriers.

He was not done. While being escorted to the penalty box, Deslauriers — like the pretty girl at the prom — found another dance partner. Mark Kastelic tried to get a piece of the Flyers’ tough guy.

Even after they had finished talking with their fists and things had settled, there were more discussions in the penalty box.

Deslauriers wound up with a pair of fighting majors and a game misconduct, while Watson was given a fighting major. Kastelic was the big winner with 5 for fighting, a misconduct penalty, and a game misconduct.

A weird postscript to this game, the Senators outshot the Flyers 46 to 11. The Flyers shot total was the lowest of any team this season.

The @NHLFlyers took just 11 shots in their loss to Ottawa yesterday—the fewest by any team in a game this season.#NHL | #Flyers pic.twitter.com/6RJ0YSr5OL — Hockey Reference (@hockey_ref) March 31, 2023

That’s absurd. But what’s even more absurd, is that the game went to overtime before the Sens took a 5-4 victory.

The Flyers and Senators Have A History

It may seem a bit odd for things to get heated between the Flyers — who have known since about the All-Star break that they could schedule vacations as earlier is mid-April — and the Senators. Ottawa has a chance to make the playoffs. but a lot needs to go right and they’ll need to practically win out.

There doesn’t seem to be much reason for a slugfest like they had on Thursday. However, if you’re a student of history like me (fine, a student of NHL history) you’ll know it has happened before.

Case in point: March 5, 2004.

This game between the Flyers and Senators still holds the NHL record for the most combined penalty minutes in a single game.

Rob Ray vs Donald Brashear alone is worth the price of admission (which thanks to the magic of the internet is free, but still).

I usually watch it once a year like it’s the Charlie Brown Christmas special or something like that.

