Flyers GM’s Son Receives 15 Months Probation After Tossing Woman’s Wheelchair Down Stairs

Videos by OutKick

Carson Briere, son of NHL general manager Danny Briere, received 15 months of probation stemming from a viral bar incident in March. Briere was permanently banned from the bar and ran into legal trouble as well.

The Mercyhurst student and a fellow student-athlete were caught on camera tossing a woman’s wheelchair down the stairs at Sullivan’s Irish Pub in Pennsylvania. Briere and Mercyhurst University lacrosse player Patrick Carrozzi received charges of second-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief for throwing the wheelchair.

I usually don’t post anything serious on my twitter but something happened Saturday night and just can’t stomach the thought of this kid getting away with it. In the video below is a @MercyhurstU student and is currently on the @HurstMensHockey team. Carson Briere. pic.twitter.com/kWWlEYEc7V — julia (@juliazukowski) March 14, 2023

Briere and Carrozzi submitted applications to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office to complete a counseling program in lieu of steeper consequences. They will serve 15 months of probation, and charges will be dismissed if the program is fulfilled.

Mercyhurst’s hockey team kicked Carson off the team after the bar footage went viral and sparked backlash. The wheelchair belonged to Sydney Benes, a 22-year-old woman who lost her legs in a car accident in 2021, as previously reported on OutKick. Benes was in the bathroom, assisted by a bar security member, while Briere and Carrozzi got ahold of the wheelchair.

She reacted to the video:

“All that was going through my head was ‘man I hope this was an accident, I hope that this wasn’t on purpose,’” Benes said, relayed by the New York Post.

“The head security guard had went and saw the one kid and the hockey player and made him come apologize to me, which wasn’t very sincere.”

(Screenshot: Twitter/@juliazukowski)