Floyd Mayweather Wants To Buy NBA Team

LeBron James said last week he’s interested in owning an NBA franchise in Las Vegas, and now Floyd Mayweather is echoing the same thing (sort of).

“Me and my team have been working behind the scene with the NBA,” Mayweather said. “I can’t say exactly where, but I’m working on getting a team.” He never directly spilled the beans on Vegas, but who does he think he’s kidding? Born in Michigan, sure, yet he’s spent his whole life in Sin City — he’s absolutely gunning to land a franchise in Vegas.

In terms of fit, Vegas would be an ideal host city for the NBA. Everyone always thinks to expand in California, but with the taxes and disastrous travel limitations, it’s supremely overrated. Vegas, on the other hand, has no such problems. Like Arizona, Las Vegas is a town that’s more conducive to building a sustainable franchise. If a Vegas NBA team was say a two seed in the western conference, there isn’t a beach or boardwalk to occupy the attention of civilians — people are filling those stands while those teams are competitive.

End result is a lucrative business that would be fitting for Floyd Mayweather to tap into. Forbes suggests Mayweather is worth close to $450 million and that number would likely balloon provided he gets NBA commissioner Adam Silver to approve a move of the Sacramento Kings or Orlando Magic to Vegas.

You’d be pressed to find folks from those cities ever wanting to lose control of their franchise, but no one wanted the Seattle Super Sonics to move to Oklahoma City, either. Sometimes business leads organizations to areas more suited for profits. Mayweather might be the beneficiary this time.