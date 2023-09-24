Florida’s Ricky Pearsall Jr. Makes Unreal One-Handed Catch

Videos by OutKick

We have found the one to beat in the college football catch of the year race and it comes courtesy of Florida Gators receiver Ricky Pearsall Jr.

The Gators welcomed the Charlotte 49ers to The Swamp and just about halfway through the first quarterback Graham Mertz aired one out to Pearsall.

If you want to critique the throw it looked like it was a bit overthrown and was going to sail over the head of the 6-1 receiver.

Well, have no fear. Pearsall has hops and a very sticky glove on his right hand.

Uh… excuse me. Are you kidding me right now.

That was just completely disgusting. I know it’s still September but that’s the odds on Catch of the Year favorite. At least put it in the end-of-year highlight reel right now.

Almost as impressive as the grab was the way Pearsall sold out for it. As soon as he hauled it in he took a Malachi Crunch from a pair of 49ers. A lesser man would’ve let the ball go. Not Pearsall he took it with him to the turf to cap off that unreal 25-yard play.

Pearsall was Mertz’s favorite target on Saturday (you can see why). The two Gators connected on 5 passes for 95 yards through just three quarters.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle