Woman Kicked Out Of Dunkin’ For Touching Doughnuts Arrested For Punching Deputy

A 40-year-old woman was kicked out of a Dunkin’ last week after an incident with some of the doughnuts on display.

According to the employees of the establishment, the woman touched the doughnuts on display and then pushed a supervisor. Once she was outside of the restaurant, the woman started messing with a motorcycle that belonged to one of the employees.

I’ll give you one guess as to where all of this went down.

If you guessed Florida, you’re correct. If you also assumed that there is more to this story, then you deserve some bonus points because … of course there is.

Police were called to the Dunkin’ in Naples on Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, the woman was lying on the sidewalk behind the building.

Image Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

The woman, identified as Brandi Coffill in the arrest report, smelled of alcohol. She had difficulty speaking and wasn’t able to respond to the deputies’ commands. Deputies also said she appeared to have urinated on herself.

A rough night for all at a local Dunkin’

One of the responding deputies recognized her from a previous run-in — shocker I know — and attempted to speak with her. She responded to the deputy by banging on a storage container.

Coffill then started to walk away before turning back toward one of the deputies and punching him on the left arm. A short chase then ensued before she was caught and placed in handcuffs.

She was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and taken to the Naples Jail Center.

I certainly hope all of the doughnuts touched during the incident were humanely disposed of.

The last thing anyone wants when they order a doughnut is for it to have been handled by a drunk woman who may have urinated on themselves.