Florida State appears to have sent an official scholarship offer to a 2023 recruit, only the offer wasn’t official, at least not technically, thanks to a typo.

The Seminoles have already received a verbal commitment from four-star defensive end Lamont Green Jr., but in his offer from FSU, there is a glaring mistake.

Instead of writing ‘Official Offer’ at the top of the letter, someone on Florida State’s staff didn’t have spellcheck turned on and left out the first ‘i’ in ‘official.’ The letter was apparently shared on Twitter by Green’s father but the tweet was later deleted.

Florida State bravely sends out Offcial Offers because there’s no I in team. 🙏 (📸 – a ‘croots’ dad in a now deleted tweet) pic.twitter.com/M6Jrt7csP2 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 18, 2022

We have to assume that the letter isn’t doctored. Why someone would go to lengths to take an ‘i’ out of the header of a scholarship offer is beyond me, but hey, it is the internet. Assuming the typo is legit, it’s a horrendous look for Florida State.

At the end of the day, the misspelling of a word isn’t going to be the deciding factor for anyone to sign with a school, but it’s going to be a talking point forever if Green Jr. stays true to his verbal commitment and eventually signs with FSU.

Maybe Green can milk a few extra NIL dollars out of the program by questioning the seriousness of the Seminoles’ offer with the misspelled word.

Typos of course happen, we’re not immune to them here at OutKick, but we don’t send official scholarship offers to high school athletes with misspelled words on them.