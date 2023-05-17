Florida State Head Coach Leonard Hamilton Wants The NCAA Tournament Field To Be Doubled, Which Seems Like A Bad Idea

Videos by OutKick

Florida State head basketball coach Leonard Hamilton wouldn’t mind seeing March Madness get even more mad. He wants to see the NCAA Tournament field expanded, big time.

The NCAA Tournament’s current field size is 68 teams, and while there have been discussions and rumors about that number increasing in the near future, Hamilton doesn’t want to the NCAA add another dozen or so teams, he wants to double the bracket size.

He prefaced his comments about doubling the field size by claiming it may sound ridiculous, which is an accurate adjective to use to describe a 136 team tournament.

“I believe the NCAA tournament is the greatest sporting event in the world. It captivates everybody’s imagination for about three weeks,” Hamilton said at the ACC spring meetings on Tuesday, according to ESPN.

“Parity has set in. I might be a little ridiculous when I make this comment, but I think you could double it. You’re already playing in Dayton on two nights. So, in two days, you’re back to the same number. So, you already got the dates. You’ve just got to figure out how to play them at different sites. Maybe that might be a little aggressive. Some people think 96 is the number. Personally, I think you need to double the tournament.”

If doubling the field for March Madness sounds like a questionable idea, that’s because it is.

The NCAA Tournament is, without question, one of the most special sporting events in the world. One of the reasons even the most casual of sports fans love it so much is how perfect the setup already is.

The first two days of the tournament when we get to watch 32 games over the course of 48 hours is about as good as it gets. Weirdly, you don’t feel overwhelmed by watching basketball games featuring teams you mostly know nothing about for two straight days. Experimenting with the already phenomenal setup that has plenty of drama doesn’t seem like a wise move.

My perspective as a sports writer and fan doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as TV networks and conference commissioners. Doubling the size of the field means more opportunities for revenue and exposure.

Having said all that, the NCAA Tournament will likely be expanded sooner rather than later, but going from 64 teams to 138 is a leap that may be too wide to make.