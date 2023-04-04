Early NCAA Men’s 2024 National Championship Odds Post-2023 Title Game

Videos by OutKick

Congrats to the UConn Huskies who made mincemeat out of the San Diego State Aztecs. UConn boat-raced SDSU 76-59 Monday, April 3rd to win the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship.

This UConn team might not go down as an all-time team, the Huskies had an epic run en route to an NCAA title. Connecticut beat its six NCAA tourney foes by an average of 20 points per game.

The UConn Huskies celebrate during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament National Championship vs. the San Diego State Aztecs at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It could be a little early for some people. But, for us year-round sports bettors, now is as good as time as any to start betting schools to win next year’s NCAA title.

2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship Odds (1-16)

Blue Bloods make up four of the top-10 favorites to win the 2024 NCAA championship. The 2023 ACC champion Duke Blue Devils (+1000) under 2nd-year coach Jon Scheyer are the biggest favorite.

They are followed by the Kentucky Wildcats who always recruits at an elite level and are tied with reigning champ UConn at +1200. The 2023 Big East champion Marquette Golden Eagles and 2022 NCAA champion Kansas Jayhawks sit at +1600.

2024 National Championship Odds (17-38)

Further down the board there could be value on the Tennessee Volunteers (+2800). UT was a season-ending injury to PG Zakai Zeigler away from being a threat to winning this year’s NCAA tourney.

Also, 2023 Final Four team Florida Atlantic Owls (+5000) cruised to a Conference USA title last season and has a fairly young roster. Their odds aren’t nearly as juicy as 2023 but can the Owls make another Cinderella run?

2024 National Championship Odds (39-58)

The 2023 national champion runner-ups — San Diego State Aztecs (+8000) — are tied for the 38th-best odds to win the title in 2024.

Finally, why not sprinkle on my alma mater — St. John’s Red Storm (+10000) — now that legendary coach Rick Pitino has taken over the program?

