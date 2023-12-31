Florida State Gets Hammered In Orange Bowl, And Fans Wrongly Claim This Validates CFP Committee

Videos by OutKick

Florida State lost in horrendously ugly fashion to Georgia in the Orange Bowl, which many fans believe is justification for the final College Football Playoff rankings.

The fifth-ranked Seminoles got destroyed by the sixth-ranked Bulldogs 63-3 roughly one month after missing out on a chance to play for a national championship. Things got so bad, Georgia wide receiver Ladd McKonkey was pulling off backyard-type plays with ease.

Ladd McConkey just cut through Florida State’s defense like a hot knife through butter



the onslaught is on



pic.twitter.com/Jtls7YMCpi — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 30, 2023

It will be a day that lives in infamy for the Seminoles’ storied football program.

Due to the nature of the loss, and the raging debate regarding FSU’s playoff exclusion, countless fans concluded that this was foolproof evidence that the Seminoles didn’t belong in the semifinals

Maybe the CFB committee was doing Florida State a favor keeping them out of the playoff 😅 pic.twitter.com/J37PSUNXDq — MyBookie – Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) December 30, 2023

FSU had two options:



Play hard, beat Georgia, go undefeated and prove the CFP committee and everyone else wrong.



Or



Quit and get embarrassed so that there isn’t an ounce of sympathy for them from anyone.



They chose the latter.



Performance is shameful. — T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) December 30, 2023

Surprise surprise



Florida State showing why they had no business in the playoff — Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 30, 2023

But they’re all wrong, and not a shred of their arguments holds any validity.

Fans Reaction To The Florida State Game Make No Sense

The CFP Committee said the main reason Florida State didn’t get a playoff spot was that starting quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season ending-injury. In their estimation, his injury nullified a 13-0 season in which the team won a Power 5 Conference title.

After seeing the Orange Bowl play out, fans thought this proved the committee right.

Florida State trails Georgia 42-3 at HALFTIME.



Nothing can go wrong for the Bulldogs, and on the flip side, FSU can do nothing right.



We knew it’d get bad with the opt outs and injuries… BUT MAN.



The committee is rejoicing right now. pic.twitter.com/1K4GtWYQ0b — College Football Report (@CFBRep) December 30, 2023

But that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Here’s a brief list of star Seminoles players who opted out of the game.

Trey Benson, RB

Jared Verse, DE

Johnny Wilson, WR

Keon Coleman, WR

Jaheim Bell, TE

Fabian Lovett, DL

Akeem Dent, DB

Renardo Green, DB

Jarrian Jones, DB

That’s nearly all of their primary impact starters, which means today’s Florida State team was at best a low-level second-string team. Throw in the fact that Georgia fielded nearly all its starters, and the disparity of talent couldn’t be more evident. If these fans had high expectations for Florida State’s performance today, they were clearly not reading the situation properly.

But even if the Seminoles fielded all of their players, they claimed that team would not belong in the semifinals.

It’s important to note that this is not the Florida State team that would’ve been playing in the Playoff.



That team would’ve also gotten its ass kicked. But it’s still important to note. — Brandon Walker (@BFW) December 30, 2023

FACTS: No version of #FloridaState was ever going to be ready for this level of competition. pic.twitter.com/CgrSAMLfWL — cameron glenn (@cameronhglenn) December 30, 2023

Well… we now know why Florida State didn’t make the playoffs.



60 points for Georgia.

pic.twitter.com/NoN2v3nAA0 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 31, 2023

Now look, I’m not saying that Florida State would have beaten Michigan in a hypothetical semifinal. But I’d be willing to bet that a Seminoles squad with all of its starters available (even without Jordan Travis) wouldn’t have lost by more than a touchdown.

Still, more fans claimed that the result showed Georgia belonged in the CFP. But once again, nothing could be further from the truth

FSU got screwed over, but Georgia got it worse.



Back-to-back National Champions win 29 in a row and lose by 3 in the SECCG and they drop 5 spots? They are STILL one of the 4 BEST teams.



The #CFBPlayoff committee got it wrong. pic.twitter.com/GwDvYBm9bY — Aaron Leicht (@aaronleicht) December 30, 2023

Georgia is not in the semifinals because it failed to take care of business in the SEC Championship game against Alabama. If the Bulldogs truly were one of the best teams in the country, beating the then 8th-ranked team in what was essentially a home game should have been an easy task. Instead, their Tuscaloosa Tormentors ended their season in dramatic fashion. They proved they did not belong.

Furthermore, beating a team with essentially no first-string players shouldn’t make you feel great. If you win by 60 with a loaded Seminoles team, then that’s a different discussion. But this doesn’t prove anything about their case for a chance at this year’s national title.

In short, we learned nothing one way or another about Florida State’s or Georgia’s status as a top-4 team. Robert Griffin III provided the best analysis on what happened in today’s matchup.