Florida State football hopes to build on the momentum from its 10-win season as it begins its 2023 campaign. The Seminoles were largely irrelevant from 2016 through 2021 and are excited about the possibility of turning the corner after ending last year with a Cheez-It Bowl win over Oklahoma as the No. 11-ranked team in the final AP college football Poll.

Head coach Mike Norvell is in his fourth season. It is time to deliver.

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell.

Norvell, who went 38-15 at Memphis before making the move to the ACC, is 18-16 through three years. His tenure got off to a rocky start but has seen an upward trajectory since his arrival in Tallahassee.

Opinions toward Norvell are mixed amongst the fanbase. Some believe that he is the guy who can lead Florida State back to consistent dominance and the College Football Playoff as soon as this year. Others think that he still has a long way to go.

Prior to the 10-win year in 2022, there were a lot of folks on Twitter who were calling for his head. They have largely swung back toward having hope following the success last season.

From an outsider’s perspective, playing for Norvell requires a certain mentality.

There are moments in which he looks like the ultimate player’s coach — like during his races.

Mike Norvell wins today’s morning race. Not as enthusiastic about the win today. pic.twitter.com/7VJnY9LO0P — Ehsan Kassim (@Ehsan_Kassim) August 9, 2023

In other moments he looks like a real hard ass — which is not a bad thing but it might not be for everybody!

Norvell’s most recent interaction with the media leans more toward the latter than the former. The 41-year-old is catching some heat for the sass he threw back at reporters before the start of practice over the weekend.

Mike Norvell said good morning.

As Norvell jogged out onto the field, he said “good morning” to the media lined up to greet him and his players. Nobody replied, which led the head coach to chirp back at the lack of response.

Mike Norvell is a little sassy as #FSU puts on shells for the first time. #Noles pic.twitter.com/U3Pop8Zstr — Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG) August 5, 2023

Whether Norvell was being sarcastic or not, college football fans took it in every direction. There were the folks who sided with the head coach and wondered why nobody said good morning back.

Norvell’s attitude on his way into practice rubbed some people the wrong way. Others were in his corner.

Either way, if Norvell is going to come with such vibrato — as he has at every stop in his career — Florida State cannot take a dip this season. The Seminoles need to win.