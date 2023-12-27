Florida State’s Roster Decimated Ahead Of Bowl Game Against Georgia

Florida State appears to be in big trouble against Georgia.

The Seminoles play the Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl, and the line is at -17.5 in favor of Kirby Smart’s team as of publication.

It certainly appears Mike Norvell will be playing with a much different team than fans saw all season. FSU has a total of 21 players not playing in the game due to transfers and guys entering the NFL Draft as of Wednesday morning, according to 247Sports.

BroBible has the number of starters not playing at 15 for Florida State. That’s simply a staggering number. Below are some of the important names not suiting up against the Bulldogs.

  • QB Jordan Travis
  • QB Tate Rodemaker
  • WR Keon Coleman
  • WR Johnny Wilson
  • RB Trey Benson
  • TE Jaheim Bell
  • DE Jared Verse
  • DT Faien Lovett
  • DB Jarrian Jones
  • DB Renardo Green
  • DB Akeem Dent
Florida State will be missing several important players for bowl game against Georgia. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Florida State missing several major players for bowl game against Georgia.

As we covered Tuesday at OutKick, Mike Norvell got all up in his feelings Monday with a cryptic tweet following Tate Rodemaker entering the transfer portal.

The 13-0 Seminoles were left out of the playoff in favor of Alabama, and since then, players have been fleeing for the draft and transfer portal.

Missing 21 players for a bowl game is a number that would be hard for any team to overcome. The task is significantly more difficult for Florida State given the fact the Seminoles have to play Georgia.

The Bulldogs are 12-1 and one of the best teams in America, and unlike FSU, will have a stacked squad for the Orange Bowl.

The line being -17.5 in favor of the Bulldogs might honestly be a bit low.

Florida State is missing at least 21 players for the team’s bowl game against Georgia. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fans will find out Saturday whether or not the Seminoles can get the job done with a depleted roster. Right now, it’s clear oddsmakers have no faith in FSU. Will Mike Norvell’s team pull the upset? Send me your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

