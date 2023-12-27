Florida State’s Roster Decimated Ahead Of Bowl Game Against Georgia

Videos by OutKick

Florida State appears to be in big trouble against Georgia.

The Seminoles play the Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl, and the line is at -17.5 in favor of Kirby Smart’s team as of publication.

It certainly appears Mike Norvell will be playing with a much different team than fans saw all season. FSU has a total of 21 players not playing in the game due to transfers and guys entering the NFL Draft as of Wednesday morning, according to 247Sports.

BroBible has the number of starters not playing at 15 for Florida State. That’s simply a staggering number. Below are some of the important names not suiting up against the Bulldogs.

QB Jordan Travis

QB Tate Rodemaker

WR Keon Coleman

WR Johnny Wilson

RB Trey Benson

TE Jaheim Bell

DE Jared Verse

DT Faien Lovett

DB Jarrian Jones

DB Renardo Green

DB Akeem Dent

Florida State will be missing several important players for bowl game against Georgia. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

As we covered Tuesday at OutKick, Mike Norvell got all up in his feelings Monday with a cryptic tweet following Tate Rodemaker entering the transfer portal.

The 13-0 Seminoles were left out of the playoff in favor of Alabama, and since then, players have been fleeing for the draft and transfer portal.

The world will let fear affect it, life can be full of disappointing moments, and will always have competition. Be true and honest in the moment you then you can live with all the results. Excited and grateful for each opportunity #KeepCLIMBing #AllWeGotAllWeNeed pic.twitter.com/egkqNGVWPk — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) December 25, 2023

Missing 21 players for a bowl game is a number that would be hard for any team to overcome. The task is significantly more difficult for Florida State given the fact the Seminoles have to play Georgia.

The Bulldogs are 12-1 and one of the best teams in America, and unlike FSU, will have a stacked squad for the Orange Bowl.

The line being -17.5 in favor of the Bulldogs might honestly be a bit low.

Florida State is missing at least 21 players for the team’s bowl game against Georgia. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fans will find out Saturday whether or not the Seminoles can get the job done with a depleted roster. Right now, it’s clear oddsmakers have no faith in FSU. Will Mike Norvell’s team pull the upset? Send me your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.