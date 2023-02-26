Videos by OutKick

Florida State basketball is not having the season that it might have hoped, but the Seminoles have no problem playing the spoiler. That was certainly the case on Saturday afternoon!

No. 13 Miami hosted their in-state, ACC foes in Coral Gables and jumped out to a big lead at halftime. The Hurricanes were up big at the break.

How bout that first half?!



Miami has led by 23+ at halftime of both games against Florida State this year. pic.twitter.com/PTByNJmDIX — Canes Men’s Basketball (@CanesHoops) February 25, 2023

But then the script was flipped.

Florida State returned to the court, down by 23 points, and turned things around in the second half. That’s an understatement.

The Seminoles came out and scored 54 points — the amount scored on them in the first 20 minutes — and held their opponents to just 30 — one less point than they scored against them in the first half. As a result, they completed the insane, ACC-record comeback and won by one.

And it happened in epic fashion.

Miami had the ball under its own basket, down 82-81, with 8.1 seconds left. Senior guard Jordan Miller proceeded to knock down a clutch three to put his team up by two with 4.9 remaining.

On the counter, Florida State was in a hurry. Sophomore standout Matthew Cleveland got the ball at half court with 2.5 seconds left, took a dribble, and pulled-up from the logo. Money.

Cleveland drained the triple before the buzzer to win the game in walk-off fashion and the celebration was on! The Seminoles bench stormed onto the court and mobbed the game’s hero as he riled up the losing student section.

WHAT A FINISH!!!!!



An absolutely epic comeback by the Noles. @FSUHoops | #ACCMBB



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/CjDa61kNM5 — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) February 25, 2023

Amidst the excitement, one of the bench players for FSU lost his pants. Fortunately, they were just his warmups, but he literally ran out of his pants while he went over to join Cleveland and his teammates.

It did not seem to phase him, though, as he just kept running!

The party was on in South Florida and surely continued all of the way back to Tallahassee. The massive upset marked the Seminoles’ ninth win of the season and handed the 23-win Hurricanes their sixth loss of the year.