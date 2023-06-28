Florida Sheriff Warned Beachgoers Of Treacherous Weather Before Ryan Mallett Drowning

Videos by OutKick

A Florida sheriff took to Facebook to show his frustration after the recent drowning death of former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said that he repeatedly warned beachgoers to be careful following drowning deaths in the area located along the Gulf of Mexico. This same area is where Mallett passed away Tuesday.

Just an hour away at Panama City Beach, authorities have had seven drownings alone in June – making it unfortunately the deadliest beach in the country.

“I’m beyond frustrated at the situation that we have with tragic and unnecessary deaths in the Gulf. I have watched while deputies, firefighters and lifeguards have risked their lives to save strangers. I have seen strangers die trying to save their children and loved ones, including two fathers on fathers day,” Sheriff Ford wrote.

Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett died of an apparent drowning on Tuesday near the Gulf of Mexico. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

THE GULF HAS BEEN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS THIS YEAR

Ford added that his deputies and other first responders continue to be mocked by some beachgoers despite the life-or-death seriousness of the water.

“These same heroes, who have risked it all to save others, have been cursed and given the finger, while trying to warn visitors of the life-threatening dangers. We have used the tools provided by the county commission to fine violators $500 for entering the water on double red flags. We don’t have the resources or time to cite every single person that enters the water but we do our absolute best to use it as a deterrent to entering the water,” the Florida Sheriff vented.

Multiple reports confirmed that the 35-year-old Mallett was apparently not breathing when he was pulled from the water on Tuesday afternoon. Life-saving measures were given to him by lifeguards before he was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

It’s unclear if Mallett knew about the previous warnings or how dangerous the water conditions had been.

Condolences have been pouring in across social media,, including from Mallett’s former coach Bill Belichick.

Bill Belichick on the passing of Ryan Mallett. pic.twitter.com/3Yz2U6F8Yd — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 27, 2023

Formerly Arkansas’ passing touchdowns leader, Mallett was drafted by the New England Patriots amd also played in Houston and Baltimore.

After retiring from football, Mallett began coaching high school football, most recently at White Hall School near Pine Bluff, Arkansas where he was the head coach.

Our @RazorbackFB family lost an incredibly special person today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Ryan Mallett. #OneRazorback pic.twitter.com/cpo3WcjMoj — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) June 27, 2023

Our continued thoughts and prayers are with Mallett and his family during this time.