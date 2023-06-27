Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett Dead At 35

Videos by OutKick

Some sad news for the football world … former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett, 35, died in Florida on Tuesday. Multiple reports confirmed that Mallett died by drowning; he was rushed from a Florida beach to a nearby hospital but died.

Former QB Ryan Mallett, Gone Too Soon

Mallett was drafted out of Arkansas in 2011 as a third-round pick. He played for the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens until he retired after the 2017-18 season.

Quarterback Ryan Mallett celebrates a second-quarter touchdown against the Detroit Lions. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Before joining the NFL, Mallett led one of the most successful QB tenures in Razorbacks history. Mallett has been recognized as one of Arkansas’ best QBs, joining the ranks of guys like Joe Ferguson and Lamar McHan.

Mallett was a 5-star recruit out of Texas High in Texarkana in 2007. He holds several Arkansas passing records, including the most passing TDs ever by a Razorbacks QB (62) and most passing yards (3,869) and TD passes (32) thrown in a single season.

Such an elite arm. CFB won’t forget Ryan Mallett. pic.twitter.com/KmBUKzinqv — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) June 27, 2023

The former NFL quarterback joined the football coaching staff at White Hall High School in Arkansas as an assistant in 2020.

Mallett became the program’s head coach on Feb. 23, 2022.

Razorbacks Quarterback Ryan Mallett. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Rest in Peace