Florida Senator Rick Scott Demands Answer For FSU Being Left Out, Pens Letter

Every year, some fans are unhappy with the committee’s selections for the four-team College Football Playoff. But this year, the decision was so egregious, Florida Senator Rick Scott is getting involved.

The Florida State Seminoles finished undefeated and won the ACC Championship over the weekend, despite not having star quarterback Jordan Travis. But the committee elected one-loss Alabama for the No. 4 spot — snubbing FSU and sending social media into a tailspin.

Sen. Scott sent a letter to College Football Playoff chairman Boo Corrigan demanding answers on why the committee left out Florida State.

🚨 BREAKING: I am demanding answers and transparency from the @CFBPlayoff Selection Committee following its unprecedented exclusion of @FSUFootball from the playoffs.



Read my letter to Chairman Boo Corrigan ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/D554J82c4S — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) December 4, 2023

Scott explained how the committee’s decision was not only disappointing for the ‘Noles program, but also financially damaging.

“Beyond the fury and heartbreak caused by the Committee’s decision, there are also financial implications that must be discussed,” Scott wrote in his letter. “The ACC and FSU have been denied $2 million of revenue distribution from the CFP due to the Committee’s decision to remove the Seminoles from playoff contention.

“While this is a significant amount of money, it is just a fraction of the total economic impact that playoff contention would have created for (Florida State). Beyond the benefit to the university and its athletic program, the Committee’s decision will also likely have profound impacts on the future earnings and opportunities for the players.”

Rick Scott wasn’t the only politician who took issue with the committee’s decision.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took to X to express his frustrations with the FSU snub.

“What we learned today is that you can go undefeated and win your conference championship game, but the College Football Playoff committee will ignore these results,” DeSantis wrote. “Congratulations to @FSUFootball on an outstanding season and winning the ACC championship!”

What we learned today is that you can go undefeated and win your conference championship game, but the College Football Playoff committee will ignore these results.



Congratulations to @FSUFootball on an outstanding season and winning the ACC championship! — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 3, 2023

Unfortunately for the Seminoles, though, there’s nothing their lawmakers can do to reverse the decision. So Scott and DeSantis join the ranks of FSU athletic director Michael Alford, head coach Mike Norvell and the thousands of fans whose outrage is falling on deaf ears.

As a consolation prize, Florida State will play in the Orange Bowl against the defending back-to-back National Champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Luckily, the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams next season, eliminating much of the need for all of us to scream and fight over the postseason selections. But too little, too late. Because FSU’s seniors never even got their shot.

