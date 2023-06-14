Florida Reporter Who Stiff-Armed Fan During Stanley Cup Final Says She’s Received Hate Messages, Promptly Claps Back

Videos by OutKick

CBS Miami reporter Samantha Rivera went viral during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final when she stiff-armed a fan who was trying to get into her live shot. While plenty of hockey fans applauded her effort to keep the fan away, she says she’s received plenty of hate messages since the incident as well.

The viral moment took place when Rivera was recapping the Golden Knights’ 7-2 win over the Panthers in Game 2. Rivera shared the clip on her own personal Twitter account, which shows her firmly standing her ground against the very excited Vegas fan.

Listen, I don’t give a damn what team you’re rooting for – get the hell out of my face when I’m working and respect that I’m here to do my job.



Excited to get back home to some classy #Panthers fans for game 3!! pic.twitter.com/iWDQl0Rtvv — Samantha Rivera (@JSamanthaRivera) June 6, 2023

While the moment took place over a week ago, Rivera revealed on Monday that she’s received plenty of hate messages from angry fans.

Rivera clapped back at the haters, telling them it’s time for them to not only get over it, but “move out of your mom’s basement” as well.

I’ve been getting an influx of hate messages/comments these past couple days and to those people, I’d like to ask if maybe now is a good time for you to move out of your mom’s basement?? Stay blessed🥴 pic.twitter.com/3vR4gOV4b0 — Samantha Rivera (@JSamanthaRivera) June 12, 2023

“It’s honestly been overwhelming,” Rivera told Sirius XM NHL Radio. “I truly did not think that it would receive this kind of response. And it’s interesting too, because I was kind of nervous to post it because I didn’t know how the world was going to react to it.”

Willie Ramirez of ESPN Las Vegas said he caught up with Rivera and claimed that she has received death threats following her stiff arm.

Just spent 15 minutes catching up with @JSamanthaRivera and to hear that she has been receiving death threats is straight criminal.



Take what you want out of context, but to theaten someone's life over a tweet that came immediately after an emotional situation is ridiculous. https://t.co/5yA5GZR4fk — WillieGRamireZ (@WillieGRamirez) June 12, 2023

Unfortunately, it’s safe to assume Rivera got an influx of hateful messages on Tuesday night after the Golden Knights closed out the Panthers to hoist the Cup with a resounding 9-3 victory in Game 5.

