Who Needs The Sun To Dry A Baseball Field? A Number Of Parents Were Tired Of Getting Rained Out, So They Brought Their Air-Boats

We all know how difficult it is to dry a dirt baseball field. It’s a real pain in the rear-end to have cancel a kids baseball game, only knowing they’ll make it up, taking away from your free time. Well, one group of parents in Florida decided to bring out all the big guns to make sure their tournament was played, including their air-boats.

If you’ve ever been to Okeechobee, Florida than you know that air-boats are just as common as the regular vehicle. Being that it’s usually raining and the humidity makes you want to sit in a pool full of ice, these parents decided to take action into their own hands,

No matter what, those kids were playing baseball this weekend. I can imagine some folks watching this video in amazement, but this is how things are done in Florida.

I’ve seen high school football teams use helicopters to dry the field before a big game, even Alabama football has brought in the choppers. Before the 2018 Iron Bowl against Auburn, the turf management team decided that the field was not drying fast enough, so they called in the local helicopter pilot.

I credit those families in Florida for coming up with a way to get some baseball played. As you can tell, these folks aren’t amateurs, and I’m sure this isn’t the first time they have pulled out the big guns.

One thing if for sure, don’t mess with baseball parents, they’ll find a way to get it done. In this case, they brought in the swamp riders.