Florida Panthers, Ottawa Senators Rack Up 167 Penalty Minutes, 13 Ejections

Penalty minutes were being handed out like Christmas gifts last night in Ottawa as the Senators and Florida Panthers combined for an astonishing 167 minutes.

The chaos started at the end of the second period when Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk and Senators goalie Jonas Korpisalo began going at each other, which resulted in two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

However, all hell broke loose just a few minutes into the third period as various penalties were given for a punch to the head, multiple players fighting with each other and a cross-checking penalty.

It didn’t end there though… with about 10 minutes left in the game is when the real fun began as EVERYONE on the ice started brawling.

Sit back and enjoy!

The Tkachuk Bowl is hockey’s newest hit 🎬 pic.twitter.com/OPyUZ354NX — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 28, 2023

‘THERE’S PLENTY OF ROOM NOW FOR EVERYONE’

All 10 players on the ice were given 10-minute misconducts. And with there being less than 10 minutes in the game, all of them had to go back to the locker room – thus leaving whoever was on the bench to try and savor the remaining minutes of the third period.

In total, 167 penalty minutes were dished out by the referees as something tells me the Panthers – Senators rivalry is just getting started. (The NHL record for most penalty minutes in a single game is 213 on March 5, 2004 between the Flyers and guess who else – the Senators!)

One of the funniest moments of the game was when Matthew and Brady Tkachuk’s grandmother was shown on television reacting to her grandsons being ejected from the game for fighting.

Let’s just say grandma was not pleased.

Grandma Tkachuk was not impressed with Brady and Matthew’s behaviour tonight.

This poor woman

pic.twitter.com/48khxF7ZYS — Adam Reid (@AdamReid_) November 28, 2023

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice had to count how many players he still actually had on the bench.

Paul Maurice had to count to ensure he still had a third line. pic.twitter.com/sahDVBmNdz — Adam Reid (@AdamReid_) November 28, 2023

In the end, the Panthers beat the Senators where it mattered most – on the scoreboard, shutting them out 5-0.

151 of the 167 penalty minutes all came in the third period.

The next time the two teams fight, I mean play each other is Feb. 20 in Florida. If you live in the area make sure to get your tickets now because it’s sure to be something!

Enjoy last night’s final scorecard!