Florida Man Told Police Officer To Call The FBI Because He’s Allowed To Carry Meth

A homeless Florida man was arrested on Wednesday after he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. During the arrest the man told the arresting officer to call the FBI and a local police department, because according to the man, he has some sort of special permission to carry meth.

Robert Lawson, 50, was loitering near a wooded area close to a business when he was approached by a Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy. He consented to a search during the encounter with the deputy.

Florida man says he is allowed to carry meth (Image Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

A small baggie containing a gram of a crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine was found in Lawson’s pack of cigarettes. In one of his grocery bags the officer found a used syringe with a brown liquid residue.

According to the police report, after being read his rights, Lawson demanded that the deputy make a couple of phone calls. One of those calls to the FBI and the other to the Saint Petersburg Police department.

The reason for the calls is that, according to Lawson, he is allowed to carry methamphetamine. Instead of placing the calls, the deputy arrested him. He was charged with felony drug possession and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Not surprisingly, this isn’t Lawson’s first run-in with the law. Although, it is probably the first time he’s claimed to have some sort of license to carry meth.

His past convictions include trespassing, battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and consuming alcohol in a city park. Lawson’s kept the criminal justice system pretty busy over what look like a rough 50 years.

Hopefully he can find some help. But if not maybe he’ll make some sort of homemade “license” to carry meth for his next encounter with officers.