Florida Man Tells Police He’s ‘Not Good At Shoplifting’ After He Gets Caught Stealing From Walmart

Videos by OutKick

A Florida man came to the realization that he’s not very good at stealing after being caught trying to lift bicycle accessories from a Walmart. Spoiler alert, he’s been caught stealing multiple times before his latest arrest.

Daniel Kaczmar, 53, was arrested earlier this week after he entered a Walmart in Largo, Florida and tried to swipe a bicycle pump, a lock, and an inner tube from the store. Store security spotted him as he stuffed the items, worth $35.88, under his t-shirt and walked out without paying.

Florida man Daniel Kaczmar mug shot (Image Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office via The Smoking Gun)

The police were called and he was found with the stolen items outside of the store. According to Largo Police Officer Luis Rodriguez, Kaczmar, whose bike was parked in front of the store with a flat tire, offered up to the responding officers, “I’m not good at shoplifting.”

He might be a twice convicted thief, but he’s no liar. He’s not good at shoplifting at all. Police reviewed the surveillance video and it matched loss prevention’s version of events. As a result, Kaczmar was arrested.

Due to the two prior convictions for theft, he was hit with a felony charge for his failed attempt to steal the bike accessories. His bond following the arrest was set at $2000.

Some People Take Longer To Learn Lessons

According to The Smoking Gun, this isn’t Kaczmar’s only arrest for stealing lately. On top of his 1989 and 2007 convictions, they say he was arrested last month a different Florida Walmart.

He was reportedly arrested that time for stealing $20 worth of drinks and sandwiches at a Walmart in St. Petersburg. And to add to his troubles, he was also charged with possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

You would have thought that maybe after the second conviction for theft he would have come to terms with the fact that he wasn’t a very good thief. Definitely after the arrest last month. Not this guy.

Even with all signs are pointing to stealing as a weakness, not a strength, and a track record that spans over several decades, he had to try again. He apparently needed one more time to get caught for it to sink in. Unfortunately, I highly doubt this is the last lesson he learns.