Florida Man Claims To Not Know How The Meth Found In His Underwear Got There

Videos by OutKick

Put on your detective hat for a few minutes, we have a meth mystery to solve. This mystery involves a plastic container and a Florida man’s pair of underwear. It’s not as straightforward as it sounds.

Your first thought is probably that the man had to have placed the container in his own underwear, if that’s where the container was found. If that is your first thought, hit the reset button because you’re way off base.

46-year-old Caleb Phillips was arrested Monday on a warrant for failing to appear in court in a 2022 DUI case. As he was trading in his clothing for a fresh new set issued by the jail, a deputy found a plastic container hidden in his underwear tucked under his junk.

Florida man claims someone put meth in his underwear while he was asleep. (Image Credit: Indian River County Sheriff’s Office)

“Corrections Deputy Green observed Caleb as he undressed from his civilian clothing and changed into his jail clothing,” police said. “While Caleb was undressed, Deputy Green located a plastic cylinder containing a small package of Advil, under Caleb’s penis, in his underwear.”

It turned out there was crystal-like rocks in the container. Surely it was placed in the man’s underwear for safekeeping, but by whom? According to Phillips, he didn’t put the container there.

After being read his rights, Phillips told the deputy that someone had put the container, strategically it appears, in his underwear while he was asleep.

The Classic Someone Else Put That In My Underwear Defense Didn’t Work For This Florida Man

The officer said of the substance found in the container, “Through my training and experience I believed the clear, crystal-like rocks to be Methamphetamine.”

“I tested the rocks with an agency issued Methamphetamine drug test kit which, once activated, quickly turned dark brown, matching the color of the test kit that identifies the substance as Methamphetamine.”

That was news to Phillips as well. Although he wasn’t the one that had put the container there, and didn’t know who had, he thought it contained Advil not meth.

That’s a wrinkle I didn’t see coming when I first came across this mystery. Having someone place something in your underwear while you’re sleeping happens all the time. We’ve all been there.

What doesn’t happen as often is knowing what is in the container without knowing how it got there. That’s the part that just isn’t adding up here.

Cops didn’t buy his story either. He was hit with some drug related charges, booked on Monday night, and is being held without bond in Indian River County Jail.