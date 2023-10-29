Elderly Man Charged With Felony After Using A Toilet Seat During An Assault

Videos by OutKick

A senior citizen in Holly Hill, Florida, who should be quietly enjoying his golden years, is doing anything but living quietly. He’s instead getting into arguments with his roommate that manage to include assault with a toilet seat.

How does one end up keeping a toilet seat handy for such an occasion? I’ve got some ideas, but nothing concrete was provided by authorities. They do say that 68-year-old Carl Booth was arrested and charged with felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Florida man arrested for using toilet seat during an assualt (Image Credit: Volusia Sheriff)

It all started when the roommate walked inside the residence she shares with Booth. He started yelling at her before grabbing the toilet seat and hitting her in the head with it twice.

According to court documents, Booth told officers that the woman fell on the steps and injured her left side. The only problem with his story is that the woman’s injury were on the right side of her head.

The woman’s version of events is that Booth was jealous. The reason for the jealousy is that she wouldn’t be involved in a relationship with him.

Officers found the detached toilet seat which had what appeared to be a small amount of blood and a piece of the woman’s hair. She was checked out by medics at the scene and refused further treatment.

This Florida Man Needs To Take Up Shuffleboard Or Something Along Those Lines

Booth was arrested and charged. He was later released after coming up with $2,500 in bail. Shockingly this isn’t his first encounter with the law.

Booth has multiple prior convictions for battery and has done several years in prison for sexual battery with coercion by threat as well as other charges.

He also spent two years in prison for being a sexual offender/predator in possession of an altered driver’s license. He was released in 2020 on the most recent conviction.

The alleged toilet seat to the head incident seems to indicate that he didn’t learn many lessons from his prison stints.