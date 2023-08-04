Beyonce Demands Staff Fly Personal Toilets Across Country For Her To Use

Videos by OutKick

Beyoncé is one of the most acclaimed performers in the world. And with such status comes a posse acquiescing to her exorbitant demands.

Such as flying personal toilets around the globe.

According to the Sun, Beyoncé’s camp pays thousands of dollars to fly special toilets with her on tour. Beyoncé refuses to sit on a toilet others have used, details the report.

We understand you might first question the validity of said report. We did as well. But then the outlet provided photo proof, such as a container that follows her on tour with the label “Beyoncé toilet seats.”

Take a look and repost on X:

“Her tour roadies have seen everything so it’s not a great deal for them, but it does raise a smile from people who happen to catch a glimpse of the branded container,” a source told the Sun.

What remains unclear is why the container includes more than one toilet — as in “toilets” — for Beyoncé. Then again, her wishes are not for the average folk to understand.

And while a golden throne is her most unusual request, it’s not her only. Her team also flies a custom-made golf cart with her, that way she doesn’t have to use too many of her daily steps while backstage.

Her obedient crew is also not to bother her while backstage. At each concert, Beyoncé orders a special VIP area for herself in which her team is not allowed.

Though she may make an exception when they bring her a bottle of water. But not just any bottle of water, of course.

Rather, she stipulates that they keep her water at exactly minus 6 C and serve it with titanium straws and spherical ice cubes.

Beyoncé likes her water frosty, to say the least.

Still, it’s difficult to think much differently about her given what other performers do on tour. While Beyoncé asks for traveling toilets, Lizzo calls her dancers “fat” and forces them to eat bananas from sex workers’ vaginas. Allegedly, of course.

There is no bigger hypocrite than Lizzo. Literally.

Elsewhere, Eminem makes his tour staff supply him with turkey and ham Lunchable boxes. Though, perhaps that request is less intransigent than it is odd.

Lunchables, really?

So, we toss the question toward you, the reader: if you were Beyoncé, would you too demand personal toilets? Be honest.