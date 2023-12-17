Florida Man Breaks Into Home, Steals Ingredients Needed To Make ‘Screwdriver’

Videos by OutKick

Sometimes you just need a breakfast drink. A Florida man (isn’t it always?) was caught on camera breaking into an apartment to steal the ingredients for a Screwdriver.

For my fellow fans of The Office, this cocktail is also known as an “orange vod-juice-ka.”

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department said the unidentified intruder snuck into someone’s apartment through a secondary door around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 23 — Thanksgiving morning. He left with nothing but some Florida’s Natural orange juice (about three-quarters full) and a handle of Svedka lemonade vodka.

Then he stumbled a little bit, looked right into the doorbell camera and headed off to mix up some breakfast cocktails.

He even had the decency of shutting the light off after he left. What a guy!

In his defense, liquor stores were closed for the holiday. And what’s a guy to do when he needs some refreshments to enjoy during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The total value of the theft was a whopping $35, police said.

The tenant told investigators they hardly use the door the thief entered the apartment through and were not sure why it wasn’t locked. The man also tried to open a door to the apartment across the hallway. But it was locked and he left, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police have still not identified the Florida man and are asking the community for help.

All this hassle over $35 worth of bad vodka and OJ? C’mon, Florida. Let’s not waste our resources.

