Florida Man Arrested For Putting On A Helmet & Charging Headfirst Into A 9-Year-Old At A Youth Football Practice

Youth football is a wild game these days. Not so much the play on the field, but all of the adults surrounding the game have lost their minds.

Anything can happen at anytime. A Florida man proved that last month at a youth football practice when he took out some anger on a 9-year-old.

The man is said to have put on a helmet and charged headfirst at a 9-year-old boy. After hitting the boy in the chest the man pushed the kid to the ground.

Image Credit: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

David Alan Taylor, 41, was arrested last month in Pensacola. Police say that his son was taking part in a one-on-one tackling drill with another player. He became upset when his son was overpowered by the other child and started crying.

According to witnesses that’s when Taylor decided to take matters into his own hands. He ran onto the field, grabbed his son’s helmet, got in a football stance, then charged headfirst at the boy who had overpowered his son.

Taylor hit the boy in the chest with his helmet. He then grabbed the victim by the arms and pushed him to the ground.

Where Were The Coaches?

After the incident several coaches stepped in and began arguing with Taylor. A warrant was issued for his arrest after police spoke to witnesses.

Taylor was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and disorderly conduct. He was released on a $30,000 bond

It’s a good thing he was arrested and is facing charges. I’m sure it was a traumatic incident for the young boy, but he did learn a valuable lesson or two from the incident.

The first lesson he learned is that he lives in a part of the country where a large man in a sleeveless shirt might put on a helmet and attack.

He also learned he’s a pretty tough kid. Not only did he make a peer cry during a drill, but it sounds like the man hitting him in the chest with the helmet didn’t knock him down.

The kid’s a little bit of a badass if you ask me.