Florida Man Arrested After Taking An Uber To Rob A Bank

There’s a saying that there’s no such thing as a bad idea. Whoever coined the term never thought that someone was going to use a rideshare app to rob a bank.

Taking an Uber to rob a bank and then adding more charges by carjacking the Uber driver is a bad idea. A really bad idea. Just ask 22-year-old Javier Rafael Camacho-Cepeda of Bradenton, Florida.

Javier Rafael Camacho-Cepeda is accused of robbing a bank and stealing an Uber (Image Credit: We Are Iowa)

Camacho-Cepeda did just that. According to police, he took an Uber ride to a Chase Bank in Des Moines, Iowa on Wednesday. He pulled out a gun and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Florida man then hopped back into the Uber and left the scene. 20 minutes or so after the bank robbery the Uber driver called police to report that his car had been stolen at gunpoint.

Some Florida Man Stories Have A Happy Ending

So far so good for our bad guy. He has a handgun, he has some cash, and now a ride to make his escape out of Iowa. Not exactly.

Camacho-Cepeda’s eventful day, and extended Uber ride, came to an end just before 6 p.m. in Minnesota. He was stopped by police in Lake County and arrested.

The trip up I-35 took him, almost in a straight line, 460 miles away from Des Moines, but ended with him behind bars in Minnesota facing two counts of first-degree robbery.

The handgun and cash were found inside the stolen vehicle.

It turns out Camacho-Cepeda’s escape plan was to drive north on an interstate as far as it would take him. Not all that surprising from a guy who takes an Uber to a bank robbery.

I’m sure it’s only a matter of time before he’s back on the street, free to keep police busy with another of his brilliant ideas.