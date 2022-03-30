Florida High School Track Runner Is Punched During Race

New details are emerging from a viral video showing a high school runner being sucker-punched during a Florida track meet over the weekend. According to eyewitnesses who have come forward, the sucker punch occurred during the Tohopekaliga Tiger Invitational in Kissimmee on Saturday.

The witnesses describe a situation where the runner in white, who was leading the race, yelled at the athlete in the black uniform to move out of the way. According to the witnesses, when the race leader came around the next lap, the athlete in the black uniform got in the way of the race leader and stood on the track during what observers say was the 1,600m race.

The leader pushed the other high schooler out of the way and that’s when things escalated to a punch being thrown and dropping the race leader.

The uniform worn by the athlete who punched the race leader has a similar resemblance to the Cypress Creek High School track uniforms. Cypress Creek did take part in the Tohopekaliga Tiger Invitational, according to race results.