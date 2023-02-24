Florida High School Student Beats Teacher Unconscious For Taking His Nintendo Switch

Videos by OutKick

Let’s go to Florida where a 17-year-old 6-foot-6, 270-pound high school student was arrested for unloading an insane beating on a teacher who had the audacity to take his Nintendo Switch, according to authorities.

In a video released by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the student can be seen chasing down the teacher and immediately shoving the woman who works as a paraprofessional to the ground where she is stomped unconscious inside Matanzas High School in Palm Coast.

Witnesses say the woman was punched 15 times until he was stopped by staffers.

High School Student eliminates his female teacher and Ground and Pounds her unconscious body after she took away his Nintendo Switch… pic.twitter.com/QbjpxZS3xP — Fight Haven (@FightHaven) February 24, 2023

Go ahead and let this quote sink in for a minute.

“The student stated that he was upset with the victim because she took his Nintendo Switch away during class,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Police say the student, who reportedly lives in a group home, told cops he was “going to kill her” once he got a chance to get back into the school. He is now charged with felony aggravated battery with bodily harm.

“The actions of this student are absolutely horrendous and completely uncalled for,” Sheriff Rick

Staly said in a statement. “We hope the victim will be able to recover, both mentally and physically, from this incident.

“Thankfully, students and staff members came to the victim’s aid before the SRDs could arrive. Our

schools should be a safe place – for both employees and students.”