Florida High School Student Beats Teacher Unconscious For Taking His Nintendo Switch

Let’s go to Florida where a 17-year-old 6-foot-6, 270-pound high school student was arrested for unloading an insane beating on a teacher who had the audacity to take his Nintendo Switch, according to authorities.
In a video released by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the student can be seen chasing down the teacher and immediately shoving the woman who works as a paraprofessional to the ground where she is stomped unconscious inside Matanzas High School in Palm Coast.
Witnesses say the woman was punched 15 times until he was stopped by staffers.
Go ahead and let this quote sink in for a minute.
“The student stated that he was upset with the victim because she took his Nintendo Switch away during class,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Police say the student, who reportedly lives in a group home, told cops he was “going to kill her” once he got a chance to get back into the school. He is now charged with felony aggravated battery with bodily harm.
“The actions of this student are absolutely horrendous and completely uncalled for,” Sheriff Rick
Staly said in a statement. “We hope the victim will be able to recover, both mentally and physically, from this incident.
“Thankfully, students and staff members came to the victim’s aid before the SRDs could arrive. Our
schools should be a safe place – for both employees and students.”
- The guy coming down the hallway must have been in living in another galaxy to not realize a woman was being severely beaten by a guy big enough to play defensive end for Tampa Bay.
- Yes, there are people on Twitter defending the student for destroying that woman.
- “This is not this child’s fault. He is not a threat,” mental health advocate Sue Urban reportedly said while reacting to the video while on a Facebook Live. “This is a mental health issue. This is a problem with our system, it is broken. “That post needs to be removed from the Flagler County Sheriff’s website immediately.”
- Urban claims “he did not know he was doing wrong.”
- He sure determined very quickly that it was wrong when the teacher took the Switch from him. It’s weird how that works.