Florida Gators Fans Call For Billy Napier’s Head During Ugly First Half In Kentucky

The No. 22 Florida Gators (3-1) are just two weeks removed from a massive win over Tennessee, so Billy Napier must be sitting pretty right now, right?

Let’s check in …

Wait, never mind! Put it in reverse. Turn around. Close your eyes and duck, because it’s a BLOODBATH in the Gators Twitter (X) streets right now.

Florida looked beyond lifeless in a first half drubbing in Lexington, trailing the Wildcats 23-7 at the break. It was a debacle from the word go, with Kentucky doing anything and everything they wanted.

And even when the Gators did something good — like actually force a punt — they committed egregious penalties that led to 75-yard touchdowns on the very next play.

So, no — Billy Napier ain’t sitting pretty. In fact, it appears UF fans are just about done with the second-year coach who has guaranteed money well into the 2020s.

Let’s dive in:

75-yard touchdown for Ray Davis after Florida gives Kentucky new life with a personal foul on special teams.#Gators will trail 17-0 in Lexington after the XP.



Unmitigated disaster for UF and Billy Napier. — OnlyGators.com: Florida Gators news (@onlygators) September 30, 2023

Billy Napier knowing he's got 50 million guaranteed through 2029… pic.twitter.com/Qk5ZyjedEf — Aaron Watson (@aaronwatson86) September 30, 2023

Nothing can deflate a team to start a game like a Billy Napier offense. — T (@tdgator9) September 30, 2023

Time for a new staff #Gators Billy Napier will be 9-9 at the end of this game pretty sure Ron zook was better at this point. I have seen enough. — Big T (@BUCGATOR19) September 30, 2023

That was the worst quarter of the Billy Napier era — Chris (@MrChrisBits) September 30, 2023

Billy Napier isn’t popular amongst Florida Gators fans right now

Whooooooof. It’s never good when you get the dreaded Ron Zook comparisons. I grew up during the Zook era, by the way, and can confirm it wasn’t great.

Yikes. But hey, at least the Kevin James meme made an appearance! What a comeback for him this week.

Anyway, the Gators are just a bad football team. Well, no, scratch that. They’re not only bad, but they’re boring and undisciplined, too.

Florida’s always been undisciplined. Always always always. The Urban Meyer teams were an absolute wild card every single play.

But at least those teams were unbelievably talented and usually made up for it. The first 18 months of the Billy Napier era have been awful. Beyond the win over Utah to start last season and the win against Tennessee two weeks ago, it’s been brutal.

And now you’re about to lose to Kentucky for the THIRD straight year? Yikes. That won’t fly very long in Florida Gators country. At least in my experience.

Billy Napier is the worst out of all the bums we’ve hired.



It’s not even close. — T (@tdgator9) September 30, 2023

We’re entering Fire Billy Napier territory again. — Brandon Walker (@BFW) September 30, 2023