Florida Gators Fans Call For Billy Napier’s Head During Ugly First Half In Kentucky

The No. 22 Florida Gators (3-1) are just two weeks removed from a massive win over Tennessee, so Billy Napier must be sitting pretty right now, right?
Let’s check in …
Wait, never mind! Put it in reverse. Turn around. Close your eyes and duck, because it’s a BLOODBATH in the Gators Twitter (X) streets right now.
Florida looked beyond lifeless in a first half drubbing in Lexington, trailing the Wildcats 23-7 at the break. It was a debacle from the word go, with Kentucky doing anything and everything they wanted.
And even when the Gators did something good — like actually force a punt — they committed egregious penalties that led to 75-yard touchdowns on the very next play.
So, no — Billy Napier ain’t sitting pretty. In fact, it appears UF fans are just about done with the second-year coach who has guaranteed money well into the 2020s.
Let’s dive in:
Billy Napier isn’t popular amongst Florida Gators fans right now
Whooooooof. It’s never good when you get the dreaded Ron Zook comparisons. I grew up during the Zook era, by the way, and can confirm it wasn’t great.
Yikes. But hey, at least the Kevin James meme made an appearance! What a comeback for him this week.
Anyway, the Gators are just a bad football team. Well, no, scratch that. They’re not only bad, but they’re boring and undisciplined, too.
Florida’s always been undisciplined. Always always always. The Urban Meyer teams were an absolute wild card every single play.
But at least those teams were unbelievably talented and usually made up for it. The first 18 months of the Billy Napier era have been awful. Beyond the win over Utah to start last season and the win against Tennessee two weeks ago, it’s been brutal.
And now you’re about to lose to Kentucky for the THIRD straight year? Yikes. That won’t fly very long in Florida Gators country. At least in my experience.