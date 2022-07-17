Florida Gator Quarterback Anthony Richardson Changes AR-15 Nickname

Potential starting quarterback for the Florida Gators, Anthony Richardson, has decided to no longer utilize the nickname AR-15. In a statement he said he no longer intended to use the nickname or the brand due to a rise in gun violence.
This announcement comes on the eve of the SEC Media days in Atlanta, where Richardson will represent the University of Florida with head coach Billy Napier. There is no mention whether he will change his number from his current 15. He has worn the number 2 in the past.
Anthony Richardson was a spokesman last fall for the Gainsville Police Department’s gun buy-back program. He was stopped earlier this spring for driving a vehicle at 105 MPH. Florida handled the issue internally and Coach Billy Napier said that he had learned from the mistake.
Richardson flashed signs of being a future star as a two-tool quarterback, while struggling with injuries. He did not start the season but took over in early October. He appeared in 8 games, throwing for 529 yards, 6 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He rushed for 126 yards with 3 touchdowns.
Sorry Anthony,
You can’t give yourself a nickname and you can’t change your nickname.
There is no such thing as gun violence. A gun has never killed anyone.
I guess cars kill people too. Or is it drivers that kill people?