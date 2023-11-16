Florida Couple Caught Fulfilling Woman’s Dream Of Having Sex In Public

Videos by OutKick

A Florida couple thought it was a good idea to head out to a causeway for a night of romance in public. It was not. The two middle-aged lovers were arrested were for their trouble.

Police in Dunedin, Florida received several calls last Friday around 9 pm about a naked couple having sex on a causeway in full view of several people, including a couple of “children less than 16 years of age.” We’re already off to a pretty bad start here.

Florida couple arrested for hooking up on a causeway (Image Credit: Pinellas County Jail via The Smoking Gun)

One of the witnesses described the scene as “crack to sack, going to town.” That, without question, paints a picture of what was going down on the causeway.

When officers arrived they found 55-year-old Sara Fazekas and 60-year-old Robert Clarke on the side of the causeway still “crack to sack, going to town” as the one witness put it. The two were then taken into custody.

For his part in the evening’s events, Clarke reportedly showed “zero remorse that multiple juveniles had witnessed this act.” He told officers, “the children should be at home and not on the causeway.”

That’s an interesting take for someone who was being arrested for his part in having sex on the causeway. But we’re just scratching the surface with the kinds of trouble he’s been in before. Let’s just say, for now, this is probably a violation of his lifetime probation.

Fazekas had a different take on the situation. She told officers that heading out to the causeway to hookup with a partner “was always a dream of mine.”

Dream Big Or Go Home

Fazekas was charged with exposure of sexual organs. She added a narcotics charge when police found an Altoids container with Clonazepam pills in it. She posted $2,150 bond and was released on Saturday.

Clarke was charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition. He’s a registered sex offender, so he wasn’t released on a couple of thousands of dollars bond. He’s still in jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

A judge ordered that he have no contact with children. The Smoking Gun says that he pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge in 2009. He was a Department of Defense employee stationed in Japan at the time.

Clarke’s work computer was found to have child porn images on it. He was sentenced to 78 months in prison and ordered to serve a life term of probation.

I’m no lawyer, but I’m going to bet that heading out to the causeway for a night of public romance is more than likely a violation of that probation.

Dream fulfilled? Only Fazekas can answer that one. More than likely she had things playing out differently than having the cops show up followed by a trip to jail.