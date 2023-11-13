Florida Bettor Cashes $5.5M Parlay In 1st Week Of State’s Return To Legal Betting

Videos by OutKick

Florida is living up to its wild reputation through the Sunshine State’s first week back to legal sports betting. The Seminole Casino and Seminole Hard Rock in Florida relaunched its sports betting app Tuesday, Nov. 7th to existing loyalty members.

One Florida bettor at @HardRockBet had a $500,000 four-leg SGP that won $5.5 MILLION on this Houston Texans game-winning FG.



The legs:

Devin Singletary OVER 51.5 rush yards ✅

Singletary anytime TD✅

CIN-HOU OVER 45.5✅

Texans ML✅pic.twitter.com/ZTI6MihIHn — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) November 12, 2023

Well, this gambler took advantage of Florida’s new law immediately. Whether it be a Houston-transplant, a Florida-based Texans fan or an NFL savant, this bettor cleaned up in Houston’s upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in NFL Week 10.

The 1st leg of the same-game-parlay (SGP) won with relative ease. Texans 2nd-string RB Devin Singletary got the start for RB Dameon Pierce who sat with an ankle injury. Singletary ran for 150 yards on 30 carries.

Houston Texans RB Devin Singletary runs for a TD vs. the Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports)

But, the other three legs of the SGP were sweaty. Singletary didn’t rush for a TD until the 3rd quarter. Plus, there were only 17 points scored in the first-half of Texans-Bengals before erupting for 40 points in the second half.

However, Houston QB C.J. Stroud and Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow put on a show, helping this Floridian cash the Over 45.5 leg of their SGP.

What looked like the “easy” leg of the SGP for most of the 3rd quarter (Houston’s moneyline) became the scariest. The Texans held a 13-point lead early in the second half and were up 27-17 entering the 4th quarter.

But, the Bengals rallied back from the double-digit deficit to eventually tie the game 27-27 with 1:33 remaining. Then, for a second consecutive week, Stroud orchestrated a game-winning drive capped off with a FG as time expired.

We should call the next tropical storm in Florida “Hurricane SGP” because they are cashing with ease in the Sunshine State. Not only did this stud cash a cool $5.5M on a four legger, but OutKick’s very own Florida Man, Zach Dean, spiked an SGP himself.

Florida resident, and OutKick writer, Zach Dean’s bet slip on a winning 3-leg SGP via the Hard Rock app.

Here am I spending hours foolishly looking for edges vs. these sportsbooks while these crazy Floridians are firing from the hip. Instead of going to Las Vegas, my next gambling trip will be in Florida to get some lessons to win these outlandish SGPs.

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.