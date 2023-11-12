C.J. Stroud Nearly Costs Texans Victory Against Bengals Before Playing Hero Yet Again

Videos by OutKick

The Legend of C.J. Stroud grows every week. Last Sunday, Stroud set an NFL rookie record with 470 passing yards in a game and threw a game-winning touchdown with under 10 seconds left against Tampa Bay. Against the Cincinnati Bengals, Stroud showed his rookie side late.

But, yet again, his Rookie of the Year side shown brighter.

How any NFL player upsets Stroud for Rookie of the Year honors seems inconceivable at this moment. Forget that, Stroud is firmly in the MVP discussion.

Though, he nearly threw the game away with a terrible decision late in Sunday’s contest.

Houston took a three-point lead late in the first half and really opened things up in the second half. Stroud did his usual dance, ultimately throwing for over 350 yards once again.

C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans throws a pass during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Texans scored on three of their first four second-half possessions to grab a 10-point lead toward the beginning of the fourth quarter.

And, it was Joe Burrow who looked like the rookie quarterback in the final frame. Burrow threw two interceptions in the fourth, each appearing to dash the Bengals’ chance for victory.

Particularly the second one, as Burrow threw an interception on a first down from inside the Texans red zone with just four minutes left in the game.

So, Houston took over with a 10-point lead. There was only one thing they could not do: turn the ball over.

But, Stroud tried a little too hard to make something happen and threw a horrendous pick to Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.

There’s just no reason to make that throw. Throw the ball away and punt. At least make the Bengals have to drive the lengths of the field to score a touchdown. Instead, they got the ball inside the 5-yard line and quickly scored.

Stroud got the ball with another chance to put the game away. However, the Texans went three-and-out thanks, in part, to Stroud trying to hit a deep shot on a third-and-short.

Burrow did what he does and took the Bengals down the field for a game-tying field goal. It should have been a go-ahead touchdown drive, but Tyler Boyd dropped a perfectly-thrown ball in the endzone.

BOYD HAD IT pic.twitter.com/FnOzNWe0Qa — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 12, 2023

That gave C.J.Stroud one more chance to win it. And win it, he did. The rookie QB completed three consecutive passes for 51 yards to set up the game-winning field goal.

Stroud is all of us pic.twitter.com/6SpWdPFfdt — Jordan Pun (@Texans_Thoughts) November 12, 2023

After the game, the team celebrated with their star quarterback.

THE CULTURE IN HOUSTON IS DIFFERENT. pic.twitter.com/b1lAy7UqMo — Jacob (@Stroud4ROTY) November 12, 2023

Don’t look now, but the Houston Texans are just one game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars for first place in the AFC South.

They face the Arizona Cardinals at home before a rematch with Jacksonville. Houston already beat the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

If Stroud and the Texans can win the next two games, be ready for C.J. Stroud to put himself in firmly atop the discussion for NFL MVP.

Who saw that coming?