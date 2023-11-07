Florida Bear Loves Taco Bell, People Are Pooping All Over Disney World, Who Pays On A Date & Sleep Divorces

Videos by OutKick

Happy Tuesday, OutKick faithful. Other than last night’s boring-as-hell football game, I hope you’re all having a great start to the week.

Let’s check in with Doja Cat.

Doja Cat in new Instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/479UkAwCDG — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 5, 2023

Well all right then.

Anyway, maybe it’s because I’ve been under the weather all weekend, but today I kind of feel like an electric bus that ran out of battery.

Google's "100% Battery Electric" bus lost power on a hill in San Francisco, fell backward and crashed into a bunch of cars.



The great electric vehicle revolution in one video. pic.twitter.com/0A9Y385DPM — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 6, 2023

But we’re going to get through this week together, friends!

Admittedly, it was tough to find Nightcaps-worthy content today. Usually there’s at least one celebrity doing something stupid or one viral video taking over the Internet. Today it’s all about Trump’s trial, war and other depressing things.

That said, the show must go on. And I’ve rounded up some videos we can all laugh at while we sip on some beers.

So grab yourself a Miller Lite or three and let’s get rolling. It’s Nightcaps time!

Bear Makes Off With A Sack Full Of Taco Bell

Another day, another bear just helping himself to human food.

A black bear made off with $45 worth of Taco Bell Friday night after snatching an Uber Eats delivery off of an Orlando family’s front porch. A video uploaded to TikTok shows the sneaky bastard snagging the bag just seconds after the driver dropped it off.

Almost as if he knew it was coming.

Watch the very confused family looking around for their missing food. Imagine if they had opened the door just a little bit earlier. Yikes.

@alexvelasquezoficial Increible la inseguridad en esta ciudad de (Orlando Florida) definitivamente ni estamos seguros ni en nustra propia casa👮‍♀️ladron en captado en camara ♬ sonido original – Alex Velasquez Oficial

Listen, there’s only one scenario in which I eat Taco Bell: I’m drunk and it’s 2 a.m. I can’t tell you how devastated I’d be if some big ol’ black bear just took off with my Crunchwrap Supreme.

It does seem strange to me, though, that all these bear food heists seem to be happening in Florida. I spend a good amount of time in the Sunshine State, and I have never once seen Yogi just wandering around looking for a snack.

Maybe they like the warm weather. They don’t have to hibernate as long.

Speaking of, I learned something from a random TikTok influencer recently (and that’s not something I say often). From the time I was a tiny child, I thought hibernation meant the bears were sleeping for three or four months. They get real fat on rabbits, giant jars of honey, Taco Bell or whatever, and then they just curl up in a cave and take an extended snoozle until the weather gets warmer.

Turns out that’s not at all accurate.

So after I saw this, I did a little Googling. Bears actually spend the winter in torpor — a way to preserve energy by being less active.

In other words, you on a Saturday afternoon, you lazy bum!

So the bears are not actually sleeping. They are just experiencing a lower metabolic rate that allows them to survive a few months without foraging or eating.

And some of you might be thinking, Duh, what an idiot. I can’t believe she didn’t know that. To which I say…

Here's a better view of the Liberal MP flipping off Conservative MPs. pic.twitter.com/B1UrA58JKL — Stephen Taylor (@stephen_taylor) November 6, 2023

Just kidding, I love you guys.

Is It OK To Go Dutch On A Date?

A TikToker named Pearl Botts went viral with a video showing women how to properly react if a man suggests splitting the check on a date.

Take a look:

Cold.

Now, I’ve been out of the dating game for a while now, but I’m actually kind of with her on this one. Maybe I’m old fashioned, but when I was single and mingling, I did always assume the man would pay for the first date. That doesn’t mean I was expecting a 5-Star restaurant and limo service or anything, but the guy grabbing the restaurant check or the happy hour tab seems reasonable.

In subsequent dates (and to this day with my husband), we alternate. If he gets one dinner, I’ll usually get the next one, and so on.

But going Dutch on a date, to me, is weird. Suggesting a split check feels like a petty thing for grown adults to do.

Now, Pearl even takes this a step further and says that it’s actually disrespectful and emasculating to a man if a woman pays for a date.

“When you let a man have the great honor of taking care of you, you’re making space and giving room for him to step into his divine masculine.”

BRB, gonna go use that line on my husband.

Anyway, I’m legitimately curious to get the men’s take on this issue. Email me at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com and let me know.

People Are Sh-tting All Over Disney World

And I mean that quite literally.

Gotta be honest with y’all (as if I’m ever not honest): I don’t understand why anyone gives their money to Disney World.

I don’t have children, so I guess I don’t understand the magic of watching my toddler’s face light up at the sight of Mickey Mouse. But nothing I hear about Disney vacations is ever good.

Sure, I went to Disney as a kid. But things have changed since then.

The price alone is enough to send you into bankruptcy. We’re talking thousands — potentially tens of thousands, depending on your chosen accommodations and activities — to take your family to a crowded park where you have to plan out your every move on an app before you ever step foot inside.

When I was there for the Pro Bowl in 2017, I was shocked to find out you can’t just roll up to a ride and get in line. You have to schedule a time to ride on an app. You don’t make it at your designated time? Tough cookies. I signed up for Space Mountain at 8:30 a.m. and there wasn’t an available slot until 9 p.m.!

The cast member (that’s what they call their employees) looked at me like I was a dumbass for not scheduling out my entire trip to the “Magic” Kingdom down to the minute.

It’s expensive, it’s crowded, there are screaming kids everywhere and apparently people just sh-t on the sidewalks!

Seriously — I ran across the most horrifying Reddit thread today, where people share their worst experiences from the Disney resorts and theme parks.

Take a look at a couple of these comments.

So apparently people who don’t want to get out of line just poop right where they stand!

And we’re not just talking about small children. GROWN ADULTS just defecating themselves during the two-hour wait for the Star Wars attraction.

And don’t even get me started on Disney adults.

‘Scandinavian Sleeping’ Is All The Rage

She’s a lady in the street and …Scandinavian in the sheets?

A new survey from U.S. News & World Report found that one in three adult respondents said they do not sleep in the same bed as their partners. There are a number of reasons for this — snoring, frequent movements, schedule differences.

But if you’re not quite ready for a “sleep divorce,” some experts recommend a trend called “Scandinavian sleeping.” That’s when couples share the same bed but use individual comforters or duvets instead of sharing bedding.

“The Danes, Icelanders, etc. prefer sleeping with their own duvet with no top sheet to fight over,” an editor noted.

“This means both you and your partner can each have your own individual, preferred sleep space in the same bed. No more tugging at the sheets or dealing with a blanket hog.”

So there you go, friends. I might have just saved your marriage.

By the way, that same survey asked 1,200 adults what keeps them up at night. And the top responses are… really something.

The increase in the cost of living The COVID-19 pandemic Gun violence Climate change The 2024 presidential election

I get the cost of living thing, but who are you people tossing and turning all night over COVID and climate change?

Seriously. I need to know.

Stuff That Made Me LOL

Confirmed: The refs do love the Philadelphia Eagles.

Damn ref, at least buy KB some dinner first. 😂 pic.twitter.com/9vxmIyCmUj — Amber Harding Snyder (@TheAmberHarding) November 6, 2023

They threw him out for this?! I thought this was America!

Discuss the dawg pound dildo man, he was sitting in section 120, maybe row eight or nine. Security escorted him out shortly after I took this video. pic.twitter.com/hYjBqGU8GH — Christopher (@CC_C2X) November 7, 2023

Some unfortunate trending topics today.

This video gets more hilarious every time I watch it.

Christmas gift idea for the fried chicken lover in your life.

She in the kfc fit 😂 pic.twitter.com/cFsmQIOyrW — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 7, 2023

A closing thought: The “going Dutch” video above made me think about my worst-ever first date. I will tell you the whole nightmarish story next week, but before I do, I want to hear about YOUR worst-ever first date. Or the worse first-date story you’ve heard from a friend.

Email me at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com and spill the beans!

I’ll share some of the funniest and cringiest ones in Nightcaps next Tuesday. And if you ask, I promise to keep you completely anonymous.

