Disney Dirtbags Are Taking Dumps While Waiting In Line For Rides: Report

Imagine dropping a grand to take your family to Disney World and then you have to stand there in line for a ride while a kid drops a deuce in front of you.

According to Disney observers on Reddit, such circumstances are on the verge of becoming rather normal behavior for dirtbags who refuse to take their kids to a restroom to drop a log.

“I am in the queue for [Rise of the Resistance] – someone let their kid take a dump on the floor and then they just walked out and left it- WTF?” a Redditor wrote this fall after witnessing such pig behavior.

A monorail zips past flower displays during the Flower and Garden Festival at Epcot at Walt Disney World in Orange County, Florida on May 30, 2022. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

That’s a one-off, right? There’s no way humans are to the point where they’ll just take a dump right there in front of people without toilet paper just so they can get on a ride, right?

“For the skeptics… this actually happened. Fun fact: this was one of 3 shit-related incidents at Rise today. Less fun fact: I was here for all 3 of them,” Reddit user /misirlou95 replied to the Rise of the Resistance eyewitness.

The reports of logs left for maintenance to clean up just kept rolling in from there.

“Back in 2013 or 14 we had someone get EXPLOSIVE diarrhea in the hallway between library and boiler room at tower and ended up running only the library closest to the boiler room while it was cleaned. What a day that was 😂”Back in 2013 or 14 we had someone get EXPLOSIVE diarrhea in the hallway between library and boiler room at tower and ended up running only the library closest to the boiler room while it was cleaned. What a day that was 😂,” another worker replied.

Field reports indicate Disney is turning into a s–t cesspool, literally

According to other eyewitnesses, it’s not just the ride lines where people are crapping all over the place.

“During my most recent stay early this month, we were at Epcot and my daughter (4.5) saw the splash pad/sprinklers and wanted to run through them of course,” another Redditor wrote.

“She was having fun running around playing for about 10 minutes then my husband and I see this guy walk over, he was sitting there with a lady watching I assume their kid, with a tissue and pick something up but I couldn’t tell what it was. After he picked it up he was just walking around the splash pad looking around and we saw him pick up what appeared to be poop.

“I honestly couldn’t believe my eyes. Their child clearly pooped and it was falling out into the splash pad. We pulled our child out immediately and went to guest services. They ended up shutting it down to be cleaned thank goodness but that was so disgusting so this story doesn’t surprise me!”

Are you still hanging in? There are even more turd reports to go.

“I stayed at pop century last week and one morning left my room block to go rope drop and saw a massive, adult size turd on the walkway. I have many questions… it wasn’t even a full turd, it was a half turd,” user /afterglobe reported.

And apparently, it’s not just U.S. Disney scumbags who are refusing to drop a turd in a toilet at the park. On a separate Reddit thread, users reported Shanghai Disneyland had put up banners telling visitors to not take dumps or leaks in the flowers.

Let’s hear from one more tourist who had to witness such heathen behavior here in the States.

“There was a teenager that just dropped a log whilst waiting for Fantasmic to start in August – he was escorted away but I felt so angry and upset for the CMs having to clean that,” /davek1986 reported.

Over 11 years ago, in a survey conducted by Rasmussen Report, 76% of Americans believed the United States was becoming less civilized.

Now we’ve evolved into a country where taking dumps in line at Disney is not that out-of-the-ordinary. Just think where we’ll be in another 11 years.

Buckle up.

