Florence Pugh Borderline Unrecognizable At ‘Oppenheimer’ Premiere

Videos by OutKick

Florence Pugh was sporting an interesting look at the London premiere of “Oppenheimer.”

The star actress plays a lead role in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie about the creation of the atomic bomb. Expectations are through the roof.

Many expect “Oppenheimer” to be the film of the summer, and anything less than a great film will be a major disappointment for fans.

While everyone is waiting to catch the film starting July 21, it was Florence Pugh who caught everyone’s attention.

Florence Pugh shows off unique look at the London premiere of “Oppenheimer.”

For those of you who don’t know, Pugh has often sported a nose ring and has never been afraid to go bold with her look.

She’s a star actress, and as we all know, people in Hollywood like to get a shade creative. However, long gone are the days of long hair that fans have seen her have for years.

The talented actress showed up to the London premiere of “Oppenheimer” with a haircut and color that would make Eminem proud.

Florence Pugh attends the UK premiere of ‘Oppenheimer’ at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

For reference, below is a photo of what Pugh looks like most of the time. You’re crazy if you think there’s not a significant difference.

Florence Pugh is one of the most talented women in all of Hollywood. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

It takes a lot to move the needle in Hollywood. There’s a lot of moving pieces. There’s only so much attention to go around.

I’d say showing up like you’re ready to do a battle rap in “Eight Mile” will get the job done. How do we know? Because seemingly everyone on the internet noticed Pugh’s new look.

That’s a sign you completed your goal of moving the needle.

Florence Pugh sports unique look at London premiere of “Oppenheimer.” (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Now, the question is whether or not “Oppenheimer” can live up to the hype. Pugh did her job of generating attention. Let’s see what Christopher Nolan can deliver starting next week. If it’s as attention-grabbing as Pugh’s look, it should do just fine.