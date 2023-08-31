Florence Pugh Reacts To Outfits Showing Her Nipples, Believes It’s About Freedom: PHOTOS

Videos by OutKick

Florence Pugh has no problem leaving very little to the imagination.

The famous “Oppenheimer” actress is known for pushing the limits and being a bit bold, and she has no intention of ever apologizing for it.

In fact, if you’re against seeing her nipples, you then hate freedom. Yes, that’s her actual take. Specifically, she called out people who were upset about an outfit she wore last summer that was see-through.

Florence Pugh defends showing her nipples. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Florence Pugh suggests showing off her nipples is all about freedom.

“​​When everything went down with the Valentino pink dress a year ago, my nipples were on display through a piece of fabric, and it really wound people up. It’s the freedom that people are scared of; the fact I’m comfortable and happy,” Pugh told Elle UK (via InStyle).

Yes, she thinks people are afraid of freedom. This quote is almost straight out of an “Always Sunny” episode. Below is a censored version of the outfit she’s referring to.

Florence Pugh responds to critics who don’t like her showing off her nipples. (Credit: Getty Images)

Pugh further suggested in the interview that people have become scared of the female body and aren’t viewing it correctly.

“Keeping women down by commenting on their bodies has worked for a very long time. I think we’re in this swing now where lots of people are saying, ‘I don’t give a sh*t.’ Unfortunately, we’ve become so terrified of the human body that we can’t even look at my two little cute nipples behind fabric in a way that isn’t sexual. We need to keep reminding everybody that there is more than one reason for women’s bodies [to exist],” the superstar actress further added.

I’m not an expert, but I’m very confident people do not fear the female body, but I digress.

Florence Pugh has no problem showing off her nipples. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SBIFF)

Pugh is taking shots at her haters.

It certainly seems like Pugh is fired up about being able to show off her chest. If you don’t like it, then you’re practically a communist.

This is straight out of the Hookstead playbook. Always frame every argument as “You’re either for freedom or you’re against it.” I just never expected that framing to be applied to whether or not a superstar actress could wear an outfit that shows her nipples in a public setting.

A true Shyamalan style twist. I almost have to wonder if this is a troll from her because it’s just too good. It’s almost like her comments are written by chatGPT of your average bro.

You either love seeing her nipples or hate freedom is legit meme worthy.

Florence Pugh explains wearing outfits that show her nipples. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

D-Day, going to the moon, college football and freeing the nipple. Classic signs of a free society. What a truly incredible take from Florence Pugh.