Flo Rida Awarded $82.6 Million From Celsius Energy Drinks

Rapper Flo Rida is living the good life after being awarded more than $80 million in a lawsuit.

A jury awarded the “Whistle” rapper the massive winnings after finding energy drink company ‘Celsius’ guilty of breaching a contract that stemmed back to a previous endorsement deal.

Flo Rida, whose real name is Tramar Dillard, sued Celsius in May of 2021. He correctly stated that the company violated terms of their contract. The rapper alleged that he was signing on to what he believed was a 1% share of the entire Celsius company.

Celsius’ stock price has risen astronomically from $1 to over $100 in the past few years.

In addition to finding Celsius guilty of breach of contract by not compensating him with promised bonuses and stock options, the jury also found that they had frequently hidden information from Flo Rida.

Flo Rida will now be ridin’ to a paycheck of $82.6 million. Have yourself a DAY!

In a statement, the rapper said he essentially just wanted what was his.

“This was a long journey, but we prevailed. From the start, I only wanted what I worked for, nothing more, nothing less,” the statement read, while adding that he has gained “a new respect for the judicial system,” after the ruling.

FLO RIDA HAS SOLD MILLIONS OF ALBUMS

In the mid 2010’s, Flo Rida was a HUGE star. His songs “Whistle,” “Good Feeling,” and “My House,” were played all the time on radio. You seemingly couldn’t escape being in a car or at a bar without hearing them.

From that standpoint, Celsius did the right thing by bringing him on to help raise the brand’s popularity. The immense gain in the company’s stock price showed how successful the likes of Flo Rida and others were to the company.

Now $80 million richer, you can bet Flo Rida is whistling all the way to the bank… and probably a new mansion.