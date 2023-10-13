Flag Football Looks To Be Headed To The Olympics And Some Past And Present NFLers Want In On It

Videos by OutKick

The 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics are just five years away, and the program of events will likely have a distinctly American flavor with the addition of football… flag football.

Baby steps.

The International Olympic Committee executive board recommended flag football, cricket, baseball/softball, lacrosse, and squash be added to the Games, and this should get final approval early next week.

All of these sports were requests from the organizers of the 2020 Olympics.

It’s still early. Very early. But that flag football gold is the United States’ to lose.

I don’t expect to see the US on the top step in cricket or squash. Even baseball and lacrosse might offer some stiff competition.

Flag football? That’s ours, and we’ve got some of the best to ever play in the NFL intrigued by the idea of representing the Stars and Stripes in LA.

Rob Gronkowski told TMZ Sports that if the sport was on the bill at the Olympics — and he didn’t need to try out — he’d gladly suit up for the United States.

“Hopefully there’s no tryouts and they just accept me,” he said. “But I’m in. I’m going for that if there is flag football in the Olympics in 2028. USA going all the way!”

Alright, so Team USA has a tight end. Gronk will be pushing 40, but surely he’d have enough gas in the tank to get the job done.

Tyreek Hill also said that he’d be interested in adding “Olympian” to his resume.

He tweeted a call to arms for any other NFLers interested in getting some Olympic hardware.

Calling all @NFL guys let’s bring one home 😈 https://t.co/JD2LvZzaaz — Ty Hill (@cheetah) October 9, 2023

There’s a lot of time before the inaugural Team USA Flag Football team roster is announced. However, it will be interesting to see if they go with studs from the flag football world (I’m sure they exist) or if NFL talent will take the field in 2028.

