Some Teams Celebrate With Turnover Chains, FIU Football Team Has A T-Shirt Cannon, Which They Hilariously Used On The Road

We have seen some of these wildest props used on college football sidelines to celebrate turnovers, but FIU just won the award for most creative, with a cannon.

Playing on the road at New Mexico State on Wednesday night, the Panthers were looking for their fourth win of the season, while also hunting for turnovers.

As we’ve see in the past, some schools pull out all the creative ideas for rallying a team on the sidelines. Colorado has a massive thrown, Georgia uses spiked shoulder pads, Miami had the turnover chain, while Ole Miss likes to use a fire extinguisher.

But Florida International is not only celebrating a turnover, they’re also promoting the brand at the same time. After FIU’s CJ Christian intercepted New Mexico State’s Diego Pavia, the Panthers DB headed straight for the person in-charge of the T-shirt cannon

FIU has a turnover t-shirt cannon.



And, yes, they are using it on the road in enemy territory.@FIUFootball pic.twitter.com/DOPvdnG7Bl — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 5, 2023

FIU used a t-shirt cannon as a turnover prop, also on the road at New Mexico State Courtesy of Florida International Football

So, not only did Florida International get to celebrate, they were also shooting their own branded t-shirts to New Mexico State fans. Now that is a pretty bold move, which all college football fans can now enjoy watching.

I’ll admit it’s pretty hard to beat the UNLV turnover slot machine on its own sideline.

You’re highest scoring offense in FBS is currently UNLV. They win 52-21 over Idaho State. They also have a turnover slot machine. pic.twitter.com/pjykRZ9T7Y — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) August 27, 2022

Also, well done to the person that came up with this idea at FIU. Folks are starting to run out of ideas for turnover props, but a t-shirt cannon was certainly not on my 2023 college football turnover prop list.

Kudos to Florida International, some lucky New Mexico State fan just added a new piece of clothing to their wardrobe, and nobody was hurt by a stray t-shirt to the head.