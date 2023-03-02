Fitness Model Sophie Larissa Weiss, Who Is Paid To Beat Men Up, Offers To Teach Jake Paul ‘A Thing Or Two’ After His Loss To Tommy Fury

Videos by OutKick

Sophie Larissa Weiss is back and she’s offering to teach Jake Paul “a thing or two” about boxing. She’s the fitness model who gets paid to beat men up in her living room. It’s not clear if she would be charging the wannabe boxer her normal $600 an hour rate or not.

What Sophie does make clear is that she’s not a fan of Paul. Not only that, she enjoyed watching him lose to Tommy Fury. She would love to make the YouTuber her practice dummy.

Cruiserweight Title fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Sophie said of Paul’s performance, “Even I could knock Jake Paul out! And now that his career has ended maybe he can join me in Barnsley and help me beat up these dudes for extra cash or maybe he can be my dummy that I practice on.”

She added, “Maybe I can teach him a thing or two.”

It’s unclear if insults are part of what Sophie has in store for Paul should he accept the offer, but she had plenty of them to hurl his way. She said of the loss to Fury, “I thought Jake looked scared and kept anticipating a lot.”

“When he went for it he would just aimlessly swing his arms around, he didn’t look like he knew what he was doing.”

I Like The Way Sophie Larissa Weiss Thinks

That’s as thorough of a take down of Paul’s boxing abilities gets. But the fitness model had more to say on the subject. Including that she could have put on a better performance against Fury.

“I could see the fear in his eyes and I think he was hoping to get that one lucky knockout punch on Tommy.” Sophie then said, “I could have probably done a better job and Tommy definitely out boxed him.”

“I really wanted Tommy to win and I was really rooting for him because I wanted Jake Paul to finally get humbled. He needed that for his own good.”

Who are any of us to argue with that? Sophie’s the professional. She’s done her homework here and thinks she can put her unique skills to work to help Paul out.

If Paul is still serious about getting a legit boxing career off the ground, a visit to her living room might just be what the doctor ordered. She can kick his ass and insult him back into shape.