Fitness Legend Denise Austin Joined Daughter Katie on Miami Swim Week Runway for SI Swimsuit

Denise Austin walked the Miami Swim Week runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on Saturday at Paraiso Miami Beach.

The 65-year-old fitness legend was joined by her daughter Katie, who is an SI Swimsuit model and has followed her mother’s footsteps into the fitness game. It was a moment neither of them will forget.

Katie talked about the opportunity to walk with her mother prior to the event. She knew it was going to be a special moment for the two of them.

Katie Austin and Denise Austin walk the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

“My mom is my inspiration for everything. She’s my biggest supporter, mentor, best friend who highly encouraged me to do Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, so the fact I can walk with her in the show is a full circle moment,” Katie said. “She’s guided me throughout my career and helped me get to where I am today. Showing that mother-daughter bond in an event like this is going to be so special. In the past SI events, I always call her so excited to tell her every detail, but now we can experience it together! I’m thrilled she can be with all of us this weekend and see how amazing the entire SI team, girls, and community is like in real life because it is unmatched. It’s going to be an unforgettable experience.”

Denise does more than just walk the runway

It turns out years of working out and taking care of your body is actually good for you. I don’t need a well-funded study for that little nugget of truth.

A 65-year-old who has worked out for most of her life walking the runway is all the proof I need.

Denise does more than just walk the runway, she holds her own with her 28-year-old daughter on the runway. She’s not just out there because she’s a fitness legend.

I’m sure there will be accusations of possible performance enhancers being used or some sort of unnatural assistance to help get runway ready. You won’t see that from me.

If I had to guess others aren’t going to have any of that kind of talk either. Those of us who remember watching Getting Fit with Denise Austin early in the morning, waiting for SportsCenter to come on.

Like mother, like daughter.