Fitness Influencer Jen Selter Suffered A Wardrobe Malfunction Preparing For Halloween

Fitness influencer Jen Selter has been doing her thing on social media for a decade now. She started her Instagram account back in 2012 with the purpose of showcasing her physique.

The focus on fitness and butt selfies, or “belfies” as she calls them, helped her gain millions of followers over the years. The 29-year-old now has more than 13.5 million Instagram followers and has branched out into other social media platforms.

The self-described OG Influencer still has the ability to go viral after all these years. She proved it with a recent TikTok video of hers that racked up 8.7 million views as she prepared for Halloween.

Jen Selter/TikTok

Jen Selter is Influencing at the Highest Level

Jen was using a pumpkin as a prop to get in a quick workout in some sort of one-piece outfit and knee high boots. As the “Fail” in the video suggests, the workout didn’t go as planned.

She suffered a wardrobe malfunction in the viral video when her one-piece outfit came undone in the middle of her squat. The malfunction happened while she was holding a pumpkin over her head.

Jen noticed the success her “fail” video was having on TikTok and decided to share a version of it with her followers on Instagram.

She captioned Instagram version, “Since this is going viral on Tik Tok why not repost on the gram … at-least I didn’t drop the pumpkin.”

I don’t know what’s more impressive.

The fact that Jen is still producing viral content a decade in or the fact that she didn’t drop the pumpkin when her one-piece failed her. You can’t go wrong with either choice.

What’s a little more obvious is the strength of her formula for success. That’s about as solid as it gets and she wouldn’t still be creating viral content without it. Here’s a look at some of what that formula produces: