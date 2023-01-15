Fitness Influencer Jen Selter Gives Off Sandra Bullock Vibes At The Beach In Skimpy Swimsuit

Fitness influencer Jen Selter isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. The “OG Influencer” as she calls herself is churning out content for her 13.5 million followers like an influencer still trying to break onto the scene.

One of her latest efforts is a series of pictures taken at the beach in an oddly skimpy swimsuit. They feature the 29-year-old showing off the results of her relentless fitness routine with the ocean a few feet away serving as the backdrop.

Fitness influencer hits the beach (Image Credit: Jen Selter/Instagram)

Jen’s swimsuit choice let her famous backside take center stage. The multi-colored swimwear had several cutouts and almost nothing keeping sand out of certain areas. For a skimpy swimsuit it has a lot more fabric than you might expect.

For example, the swimsuit unexplainably has sleeves. Fashion I assume. Otherwise there seems to be no reason to have one’s arms covered leaving other body parts almost fully exposed. Despite being a somewhat confusing look, it was well received by her massive following.

Comments like, “Got damn! Flex on em!!” were sprinkled in among the overwhelming responses in the form of emojis.

A lot of heart emojis. Which I assume is a thing in the Jen Selter comment section. I haven’t read up on all of the rules of the Selter comment section, nor am I an expert on it.

Another one of the actual comments seemed to capture what was taking place in the pictures. The commenter said, “Younger, fitter Sandra Bullock vibes.”

They’re Both One Of A Kind And Hold A Special Place In Our Hearts

There’s no real comparison, but there’s certainly a resemblance there. It’s safe to say that Jen is giving off Sandra Bullock vibes here. It isn’t the first time and it won’t be the last.

Much like Sandra couldn’t pull these pictures off, Jen – and really nobody for that matter – could have given the world performances like the ones Sandra gave in Miss Congeniality and Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous.

Hopefully Jen is able to keep dropping “belfies” of this level well into her 50s. Just as Sandra has still been able to entertain us on film at the age of 58.