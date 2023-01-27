Fit Grandma Gets Topless & Shares Thoughts On Self Love

Videos by OutKick

All has been relatively quiet on the Fit Grandma front lately. After ending 2022 with a bang, and fighting off some competition, Andrea Sunshine has started the new year with very few headlines.

There have been no workouts at the gym in her bikini and no updates on the OnlyFans content after she named her “boyfriend for hire” contest winners. She named two winners, model Mike Mains and personal trainer/massage therapist Milos, and then nothing.

Fit Grandma doing some modeling (Image Credit: Andrea Sunshine/Instagram)

That was until a couple of weeks ago. Andrea shared a gift she received from one of her subscribers. It was microscopic bikini that left very little to the imagination. It was just the start of her reactivating the content machine.

Since then the Fit Grandma has been dropping one cougar thirst trap after another. They often include a message of inspiration for the those who stop by – mostly men in their 20s and 30s.

Andrea is proving you’re never too old to hop on Instagram and do some influencing. Almost falling out of your top or even going topless doesn’t hurt.

Not Many Influencers Can Pull This Off

Going topless is also a good way to get a message across. Andrea knows this and decided to include a message about self love along with it.

Here’s part of what she said, “Don’t blame your parents for your traumas and conflicts. They also had theirs. Don’t look for love in anyone to replace your shortcomings, strength doesn’t come from outside, it’s from the inside.”

“The practice for a brilliant mind begins with self-love, with the daily exercise of a positive mind and habits, regardless of the degree of your problems,” her message continues. “Everything in life passes, but the lessons we masterfully learn, we take for a lifetime.”

Come for the thirst traps, stay for the words of wisdom. It’s the kind of wisdom you’re not going to get from every fitness influencer/OnlyFans model. Being a grandmother has its benefits.