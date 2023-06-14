First-Round Leader Looks For U.S. Open 2023: Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth

Videos by OutKick

I reserve First Round Leader (FRL) for the majors because I want more action than my bankroll constraints typically allow. With that in mind, I got some “End of Round 1 Leader” looks in this week’s U.S. Open 2023.

Just to clarify, these FRL wagers will be smaller than my usual “horses for the course” offerings. In fact, if the NBA Finals were still going on I’d probably just use this money on those games. But, I’m willing to divide a half-unit (u) among these …

U.S. Open 1st Round Leader Bets

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Scottie Scheffler (+1800)

Scheffler is No. 1 in my 2023 U.S. Open power rankings built using the tools of FantasyNational.com. And it’s by a wide margin. Scheffler is 1st in my key stat model over the last 24 and 36 rounds.

He 1st in total Strokes Gained (SG) in the last six events. Frankly, Scheffler’s numbers are stupid and Tiger Woods-esque, which is not something I say lightly.

Scottie Scheffler is currently on pace for the 2nd-best strokes gained tee-to-green season since tracking began in 2004.



2006 Tiger Woods, 2.98

2023 Scottie Scheffler, 2.78

2007 Tiger Woods, 2.37

2012 Rory McIlroy, 2.35 — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) June 13, 2023

Here’s a look at how Scottie has played this calendar year: 7th at the Sentry, 11th at the AmEx, 1st at the Phoenix Open, 12th at the Genesis, 4th at the API, 1st at THE PLAYERS, 10th at the Masters, 11th at the RBC Heritage, 5th at the Byron Nelson, 2nd at the PGA Championship, 3rd at the Charles Schwab, and 3rd at the Memorial.

This is a corny thing to say but Scheffler is pretty much a lock to finish inside the top-10 at the 2023 U.S. Open. That said, Scheffler at 6-to-1 for the full tournament is too rich for my blood.

Scottie Scheffler hits from the fairway on the 18th hole during a practice round of the 2023 U.S. Open. (Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports)

In order to back Scheffler this week, I’d have to thin my betting card to just one or two other golfers for bankroll responsibility. Also, Scheffler’s putting is the reason why he hasn’t won his last two starts.

Bankroll constraints and Scheffler’s poor putting are enough to keep him off his outright odds. But, it would be irresponsible to not have Scheffler on my betting card. Let’s …

BET 0.2u on Scottie Scheffler to be “End of Round 1 Leader” (+1800) at DraftKings

Odds for Scottie Scheffler to be the End of Round 1 Leader at the 2023 U.S. Open from DraftKings.

Jordan Spieth (+3500)

A lot of people are saying “golfers need creativity to navigate the LACC” and Spieth is the most creative golfer in the game. Albeit it’s more out of necessity than planned creativity.

Spieth can be a little erratic off-the-tee (OTT) but has a knack for recovering to some how hit the green in regulation. I say this because as a way to explain why I don’t have an outright bet on Spieth.

Jordan Spieth plays a shot out of a bunker during a practice round prior to the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club. (Harry How/Getty Images)

But, Spieth is playing great lately and obviously has true win equity as the 2015 U.S. Open champion. Spieth will probably put together two or three good rounds but won’t be consistent enough to win.

He has six T6 or better finishes in his last 11 starts including a T6 at the Phoenix Open and T4 at the Masters, both of which are at comp courses to the LACC.

BET: 0.1u on Jordan Spieth to be “End of Round 1 Leader” (+3500) at DraftKings

Odds for Jordan Spieth to be the End of Round 1 Leader at the 2023 U.S. Open from DraftKings.

Cameron Young (+5000)

This is someone I’d actually add to my U.S. Open full-tournament betting card on top of betting his FRL. Young has been awful lately and I’ve heard literally no one give him out to win the 2023 U.S. Open.

Young has finished T51 or worse in six of his last seven starts including two missed cuts at the Memorial and PGA Championship. However, if “creativity” is needed to win this event then I want some exposure on Young.

He crushes the ball OTT and has the ball striking to conceptualize approach (APP) shots most humans cannot. Over the last 36 rounds, Young is SG: OTT, 16th in approach shots from 175-200 yards out and 18th in SG: Ball striking.

Cameron Young reacts to a birdie from the bunker on the 9th hole during the 1st round of the 2023 RBC Heritage. (David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports)

The consensus about Young’s chances at the U.S. Open is “this course doesn’t fit his game”. But, if Young’s irons are dialed in, his game is all-world. Young was 2nd at the 2022 Open Championship at another course that didn’t “fit his skill-set”.

Plus, Young finished 60th at the 2022 Memorial and missed cuts at the 2022 U.S. Open and Genesis Scottish Open entering the Open Championship. Then Young dominated the Old Course at St Andrews.

While LACC is much different than St Andrews, the North Course at the LACC is a big, open space similar to the Old Course at St Andrews. Young will at least have the opportunity to ball strike his way into and out of positions other golfers cannot.

BET: 0.1u on Cameron Young to be “End of Round 1 Leader” (+5000), 0.25u on winning the U.S. Open (+5000) and 0.25u on Top-20 (+190) at DraftKings

Odds for Cameron Young to be the End of Round 1 Leader, to win and finish top-20 at the 2023 U.S. Open from DraftKings.

Patrick Rodgers (+13000)

The word on the street is Rodgers has the most experience at the LACC of anyone in the 2023 U.S. Open field. If anything, Rodgers’ experience gives him an edge early at the U.S. Open.

While Rodgers hasn’t been a threat in any recent tournaments, he’s played well. He’s only missed one cut over his last seven starts. Rodgers was 5th at the Valero, 19th at the RBC Heritage, 10th at the Mexico Open, 29th at the PGA Championship, and 30th at the Memorial.

Over his last 10 events, Rodgers is picking up strokes in the five most important golf metrics: OTT, Tee-to-Green, APP, Around-the-Green and Putting.

Patrick Rodgers hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

At Stanford University, Rodgers won the Ben Hogan Award and was the 1st-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings for four months in 2014. So he’s got game.

Finally, Rodgers has made the cut in all four of his career U.S. Open starts. Is Rodgers going to win golf’s 3rd major? No. Could Rodgers put together a couple of good rounds? Yes.

BET: 0.1u on Patrick Rodgers to be “End of Round 1 Leader” (+13000) at DraftKings

Odds for Patrick Rodgers to be the End of Round 1 Leader at the 2023 U.S. Open from DraftKings.

More 2023 U.S. Open Betting Coverage

Check out the Hot Links golf gambling show hosted by Geoff Clark on the OutKick Bets podcast feed. New episodes drop Tuesdays for most full-field PGA Tour events in the 2022-23 season.

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.