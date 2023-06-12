2023 U.S. Open Betting Odds, Course Preview, Power Rankings: Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm Lead The Way

Videos by OutKick

Golf’s third major — 2023 U.S. Open — tees off at the Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course Thursday, June 15-18. This is the first major held at the LACC and first since the PGA-LIV Tour merger that sent shockwaves through sports.

All of the eligible LIV Tour golfers were going to be in the 2023 U.S. Open field regardless. But, the coverage is going to be bonkers due to the uncertain future of golf. Here are the past 10 U.S. Open champions:

2022: Matthew Fitzpatrick -6 (+3000) at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

-6 (+3000) at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. 2021: Jon Rahm -6 (+1000) at the Torrey Pines’ South Course in San Diego, California.

-6 (+1000) at the Torrey Pines’ South Course in San Diego, California. 2020: Bryson DeChambeau -6 (+2500) at Winged Foot’s West Course in Mamaroneck, New York.

-6 (+2500) at Winged Foot’s West Course in Mamaroneck, New York. 2019: Gary Woodland -14 (+6000) at Pebble Beach Golf Club in California.

-14 (+6000) at Pebble Beach Golf Club in California. 2018: Brooks Koepka +1 (+2500) at Shinnecock Hills in New York.

+1 (+2500) at Shinnecock Hills in New York. 2017: Brooks Koepka -16 (+3000) at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

-16 (+3000) at Erin Hills in Wisconsin. 2016: Dustin Johnson -4 (+1200) at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania.

-4 (+1200) at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. 2015: Jordan Spieth -5 (+800) at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington.

-5 (+800) at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington. 2014: Martin Kaymer -9 (+4000) at Pinehurst Resort’s Course No. 2 in North Carolina.

-9 (+4000) at Pinehurst Resort’s Course No. 2 in North Carolina. 2013: Justin Rose +1 (+2500) at Merion’s East Course in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.

The average winning score of the past 10 U.S. Open champions is 6-under par and the average odds are +2650. The biggest longshot to the U.S. Open over that span is Gary Woodland in 2019.

U.S. Open 2023 Betting Odds

Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top-10

Prices for the top-10 golfers by the betting odds at the 2023 U.S. Open from DraftKings.

Odds 11-20

Prices for the 11-20 golfers by the betting odds at the 2023 U.S. Open from DraftKings.

Los Angeles Country Club North Course overview

The North Course at LACC is a par 70 with Bentgrass greens and Bermuda fairways and rough. There are three Par 5s, five Par 3s, and 10 Par 4s that plays to 7,423 yards.

Golf course architect Gil Hanse, along with Jim Wagner and Geoff Shackleford, restored the LACC’s North Course in 2010. Hanse and his team removed trees, added bunkers, and restored barrancas among other changes.

Unlike traditional U.S. Open courses, LACC has sloping but wide fairways with minimum rough alongside. Regardless, the North Course is going to be a true challenge for the world’s best.

LACC has elevation changes and a lot of blind shots. Golfers need to be accurate off-the-tee to avoid trouble. The greens are large but firm and fast surrounded by tricky bunkers and thick rough.

Since the North Course is a Hanse restoration, I’m going to look at his other courses when betting on the 2023 U.S. Open. Here are other Hanse restorations that I’ll bake in my U.S. Open power rankings:

Southern Hills Country Club for the 2022 PGA Championship.

The Country Club for the 2022 U.S. Open.

Winged Foot for the 2020 U.S. Open.

Shinnecock Hills for the 2018 U.S. Open.

Oakmont Golf Club for the 2016 U.S. Open.

Memorial Park Golf Course for the Houston Open.

Key Stats for the North Course

Strokes Gained (SG): Off-the-Tee (OTT).

Good Drives Gained.

SG: Ball Striking.

SG: Approach.

Proximity from 175-200+ yards out.

Par 4 scoring with an emphasis on long Par 4s.

SG: Putting on Bentgrass and firm and fast greens.

SG: Around-the-Green.

Scrambling.

My 2023 U.S. Open Power Rankings

Provided by FantasyNational.com.

The power rankings include recent form (over the last 24 rounds), total SG at comp courses, total SG at long difficult courses, and my key stat model over the last 24 and 36 rounds. There is a glaring but explanable omission: Brooks Koepka.

Fantasy National uses shot link data provided by the PGA Tour, which Koepka no longer plays for. If the stats only went back eight rounds then Koepka would be on this list.

The top-10 golfers for the 2023 U.S. Open according to my model courtesy of FantasyNational.com.

He was the runner up at the 2023 Masters and won the 2023 PGA Championship for a third time in May. Koepka is also a 2-time U.S. Open champion, going back-to-back in 2017-18 and the runner up in 2019. Otherwise, who could argue with the top-3?

Scottie Scheffler is the best OTT this season. Jon Rahm is the reigning 2023 Masters champion. Viktor Hovland just won the 2023 Memorial Tournament and finished 2nd at the 2023 PGA Championship and T7 at the Masters.

