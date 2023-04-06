First Five Total Play in Padres vs. Braves

Videos by OutKick

Padres vs. Braves, 7:20 ET

Yesterday was a solid baseball day as we won our first multi-unit play of the day by nailing the Royals and Blue Jays under. That was really never in jeopardy either as the game ended 3-0. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, baseball doesn’t have to be too complicated. For example, Zack Greinke at home = good. Zack Greinke on the road = bad. Today we are going to see two good pitchers in this one. Let’s get into this play.

The Padres started the season with back-to-back losses to the lowly Rockies before they finally pulled out the last two of the series and then they split a two-game set against the Diamondbacks. They did get a nice day off for travel over to Atlanta. Now they hand the ball back to their Opening Day starter, Blake Snell. He had a tough first start to the season going 4.1 innings and allowing three earned runs while scattering six hits. Snell did end last season well, but there were stretches where he looked like a bad pitcher. He certainly has the talent, but it would help him to be consistent. This might not be the game for him to improve though. The Braves hitters have knocked around Snell in his career. Over his career, Snell has allowed 19 hits over 48 at-bats. Not all of these guys have seen him a ton, but there is some success.

The Braves are off to a hot start in their season. Some of that helps playing the destined-for-100-losses Nationals, but they kept rolling against the Cardinals as well. Now they get one of my other horses, Spencer Strider taking the ball for their home opener. Strider looked good in his first game, one we picked up a victory on, with him going six innings and allowing just three hits and three walks. He struck out nine hitters, too. He has faced a few of the Padres before and allowed just one hit over the 15 at-bats. The dude can straight-up pitch and he looks like he will continue his great rookie campaign. The Braves offense has also started the year very strong with Matt Olson already having a .308 average and three home runs.

I think this game should be pretty low scoring overall. I think the best play is to take under 4 through five innings because Strider probably won’t allow too many. I do think Snell might allow four himself, but I prefer the first five instead of the full game under. I do lean full game under, though.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024