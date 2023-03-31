First Five Look In White Sox Vs. Astros

Videos by OutKick

White Sox vs. Astros, 8:10 ET

Yesterday, we were able to go 2-1 with the one loss being a quick one. If I’m going to lose, I’d rather have it happen right away rather than me sitting around and waiting for the game to end and sitting through all nine innings. The loss was an under in the Dodgers and Diamondbacks. The Dodgers brought out the bats and put up seven runs before half of the game was over. On to today’s slate.

One game that was a close one up until the end of the game was the White Sox vs. Astros. In yesterday’s game, the White Sox ended up taking the game in the top of the ninth. In fact, the White Sox didn’t even get a run until the eighth inning last night. Tonight, they have to face another tough Astros pitcher in Cristian Javier. However, they get the opportunity to combat him with Lance Lynn. Lynn has been one of my favorite starters to bet on over the past couple of seasons. Last year was periodic struggle from Lynn but in August and September, he got back on track and was able to post a sub-3 ERA both months. He didn’t face the Astros last season, but they’ve hit him pretty well in the past with 26 hits in 77 at-bats. I think Lynn could keep the Astros under control a bit in this game and we can see them struggle to hit him. Lynn did pitch in the World Baseball Classic and looked good so I think he will be in good form for this.

The Astros played well enough to get a win yesterday, but the game slipped through their grasp as the bullpen allowed the White Sox to come back and steal it away. Cristian Javier takes the hill for the Astros today. He is a slightly under-the-radar guy, but I think he is going to be one of the best pitchers in the rotation. Javier pitched very well in the Postseason en route to a World Series victory and I think he can start the season strong here. He did face the White Sox once last season with just one earned run over five innings in a 4-3 home victory. The White Sox do not hit Javier very well, as a team they are 5-for-27 against him. I do expect the Astros to come out and play better in this game, but it should still be a challenge.

I’m not sure this game will go over the 7.5 total, but I do think the first five innings will see under 4 runs. That is the best look in this game. Lynn looked good in the World Baseball Classic, and this is a similar game to the level of pressure (he pitched against Canada). Javier has great stuff, and should hold the White Sox down. It is a bit scary to take the under against two great offensive squad. But, scared money makes no money.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024